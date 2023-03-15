Mar 15, 2023
For decades, Steve and Evelyn Auth have been
giving tours of NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. When Steve (who
last appeared on this show talking about his book The
Missionary of Wall Street) had a reversion to his Catholic
faith 20 years ago, that tour soon enough became a Catholic tour of
the Met.
Since there is now so much demand for that
tour that they can’t give it to everyone, they have written its
essence in their new book, Pilgrimage to the Museum: Man’s
Search for God.
Steve joins the show to talk about his
spiritual approach to art history, viewing works in light of the
underlying search, or at least grappling, with God that is
manifested by every true artist.
But he also talks about what makes the Met
special (it’s one of the most encyclopedic museums in the world if
you want to learn about all of art history), and offers tips for
how to get the most out of your visit to any art museum.
