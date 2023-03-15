For decades, Steve and Evelyn Auth have been

giving tours of NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. When Steve (who

last appeared on this show talking about his book The

Missionary of Wall Street) had a reversion to his Catholic

faith 20 years ago, that tour soon enough became a Catholic tour of

the Met.

Since there is now so much demand for that

tour that they can’t give it to everyone, they have written its

essence in their new book, Pilgrimage to the Museum: Man’s

Search for God.

Steve joins the show to talk about his

spiritual approach to art history, viewing works in light of the

underlying search, or at least grappling, with God that is

manifested by every true artist.

But he also talks about what makes the Met

special (it’s one of the most encyclopedic museums in the world if

you want to learn about all of art history), and offers tips for

how to get the most out of your visit to any art museum.

