It’s universally acknowledged that music effects our emotions.

But does it actually make sense to talk about music “expressing”,

emotions in any intrinsic sense (that is, can music itself be happy

or sad)? And even if it does, should we treat emotional expression

as the essential purpose of music, or the criterion by which we

judge musical beauty? If music doesn’t literally contain emotions,

how does it still manage to affect our feelings so powerfully? And

what is music expressing, imitating or reflecting, if not

emotions?

If we want to understand the nature and purpose of music, much

less its relation to our moral and spiritual lives, we have to give

some answer to these questions. Thomas Mirus, drawing on the

thought of the 19th-century music critic Eduard Hanslick and

psychologist Edmund Gurney, argues against the conventional view

that music is essentially a vehicle for emotion.

