Apr 14, 2023
Marly Youmans joins the podcast to talk about
her new verse tale, Seren of the Wildwood, the
story’s relation to the biblical giants or Nephilim, and the
difference between myth and faerie.
Publisher’s description of Seren of the
Wildwood (Wiseblood Books):
Seren is born on the brink of
Wildwood, realm of shadowy fey who listen and laugh–who sometimes
bless and sometimes curse. As she grows into young womanhood,
shaped by a familial tragedy tied to her conception, she is lured
from home by a whispering mystery in Wildwood, where the
supernatural roams freely through time and space. In riddling,
often dangerous forests and mountains marked by fallen powers and
holy women, oracles, hermits, and giants, Seren finds both violence
and balm on a path arrowing toward transformation.
Links
Seren of the Wildwood https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p128/Seren-of-the-Wildwood-by-Youmans.html
Marly Youmans https://thepalaceat2.blogspot.com/
Lord of Spirits episode mentioned
https://www.ancientfaith.com/podcasts/lordofspirits/land_of_giants?fbclid=IwAR1thosaICBidKK6XPl8v6wbQlIkqcC8B426WnW5T2VnnCubSRyMPuYFq6g
This show is listener-funded. Please consider donating! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio
Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of written
content, including news, articles, liturgical year info, and a vast
library of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org