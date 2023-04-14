Marly Youmans joins the podcast to talk about

her new verse tale, Seren of the Wildwood, the

story’s relation to the biblical giants or Nephilim, and the

difference between myth and faerie.

Publisher’s description of Seren of the

Wildwood (Wiseblood Books):

Seren is born on the brink of

Wildwood, realm of shadowy fey who listen and laugh–who sometimes

bless and sometimes curse. As she grows into young womanhood,

shaped by a familial tragedy tied to her conception, she is lured

from home by a whispering mystery in Wildwood, where the

supernatural roams freely through time and space. In riddling,

often dangerous forests and mountains marked by fallen powers and

holy women, oracles, hermits, and giants, Seren finds both violence

and balm on a path arrowing toward transformation.

Links

Seren of the Wildwood https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p128/Seren-of-the-Wildwood-by-Youmans.html

Marly Youmans https://thepalaceat2.blogspot.com/

Lord of Spirits episode mentioned

https://www.ancientfaith.com/podcasts/lordofspirits/land_of_giants?fbclid=IwAR1thosaICBidKK6XPl8v6wbQlIkqcC8B426WnW5T2VnnCubSRyMPuYFq6g

