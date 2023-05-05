The Catholic Culture Podcast: 159

Catholic University of America Press recently

launched a major new series: the

English Critical Edition of the Works of

Karol Wojtyła/John Paul II. The first volume of the series was

a new translation of Wojtyła’s 1969 book Person and Act,

along with related essays.

In Person and Act Wojtyła set forth

the foundation of his blend of phenomenology, Thomism and

personalism, a foundation underlying much of his other

philosophical and theological writing. The first English

translation is generally considered to be quite inaccurate, and,

crucially, removed the Latin terms by which Wojtyła refers to the

Thomistic and scholastic tradition, leading to a false impression

that Wojtyła was much more of a pure phenomenologist and less of a

Thomist than he really was. Thus the new translation by Gregorz

Ignatik is a significant moment for the reception of Wojtyła/John

Paul II’s thought in the Anglosphere.

In this episode, Timothy Flanders joins Thomas

Mirus to discuss Person and Act as they attempt to

boil down some of the key points of this rather challenging book,

to set Wojtyła’s philosophy in its intellectual, cultural, and

religious context, and showing why his insights about human

consciousness, the experience of morality, and the person are

important for us as well.

Points discussed include:

How Wojtyła’s use of phenomenology and

personalism relates to the traditional Aristo-Thomistic

anthropology

personalism relates to the traditional Aristo-Thomistic anthropology The importance of phenomenological methods

for the “healing of experience” and giving an objective account of

the subjective

for the “healing of experience” and giving an objective account of the subjective Correcting modern errors about

consciousness

consciousness The concept of the person in relation to the

traditional concept of human nature

traditional concept of human nature The need to integrate cognition with

experience and the danger of the “emotionalization of

consciousness”

experience and the danger of the “emotionalization of consciousness” The centrality of morality to personhood

Links

The Meaning of Catholic https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMoKEEA-KKDNgx3icjA36Q

Person and Act and Related

Essays https://www.cuapress.org/9780813233666/person-and-act-and-related-essays/

Recommended secondary sources:

Accessible:

Crosby, The Personalism of John Paul

II https://www.amazon.com/Personalism-John-Paul-II/dp/1939773148

Jablonska, A Pope for All

Seasons

https://www.amazon.com/Pope-All-Seasons-Testimonies-Inspired/dp/1621388840

Less accessible:

Buttiglione, Karol Wojtyla: The Thought of

the Man Who Became Pope John Paul II https://www.amazon.com/Karol-Wojtyla-Thoughtof-Became-Thought-ebook/dp/B002BWPTOW

Weigel, Witness to Hope: The

Biography of Pope John Paul II

https://www.amazon.com/Witness-Hope-Biography-Pope-John/dp/0062996010/

DONATE to make this show

possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of

written content, including news, articles, liturgical year info,

and a vast library of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org