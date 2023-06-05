The Catholic Culture Podcast: 160 – The Vocation of Thomas Aquinas

Jean-Pierre Torrell, O.P.’s definitive

scholarly biography of St. Thomas Aquinas has recently received its

third edition. Translator Matthew Minerd returns to the Catholic

Culture Podcast to discuss what we can learn from Fr. Torrell about

the life of St. Thomas and the context in which works like the

Summa Theologica were

written.

This episode is a deep dive into Thomas’s

vocation in a number of senses – his Benedictine formation and

eventual decision to become a Dominican instead, his intellectual

formation as a student of St. Albert the Great and eventual

Bachelor of the Sentences, and his duties in teaching, writing,

disputation and preaching as a Master of the Sacred Pages at the

University of Paris and elsewhere. Looking into these things can

teach us much about Thomas’s spirituality, his working methods, and

the intellectual climate of the time.

Links

Jean-Pierre Torrell, OP, Saint Thomas Aquinas: Vol. 1,

The Person and His

Work https://www.cuapress.org/9780813235608/saint-thomas-aquinas/

Matthew Minerd’s essay in defense of

Garrigou-Lagrange

https://www.academia.edu/97075759/Who_Wasnt_the_Sacred_Monster_of_Thomism_Overcoming_Certain_Narratives_about_Fr_Reginald_Garrigou_Lagrage_OP_in_the_Hope_of_Mutual_Honesty_Among_Faithful_Catholics

Ep. 38 with Minerd on Garrigou-Lagrange

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-38-sacred-monster-matthew-k-minerd/

Kirwan and Minerd, The Thomistic Response to the

Nouvelle Theologie

https://www.amazon.com/Story-Great-Medieval-Book-Rethinking/dp/1551117185

Philipp W. Rosemann, The Story of a Great Medieval Book:

Peter Lombard’s ‘Sentences’

https://www.amazon.com/Story-Great-Medieval-Book-Rethinking/dp/1551117185

