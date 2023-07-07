The Catholic Culture Podcast: 161 – Making Gerard Manley Hopkins Accessible

Gerard Manley Hopkins, S.J. (1844-1889) is one of the poets best

loved by Catholics. Immediately accessible in its abundant musical

qualities, Hopkins’s poetry can still puzzle us with its

idiosyncratic syntax, elliptical phrasing, and even invented words.

Thus the need for an annotated collection of his poems, which,

surprisingly, did not exist until the recent publication (by Word

on Fire) of As Kingfishers Catch Fire: Selected and Annotated

Poems of Gerard Manley Hopkinsedited by Holly Ordway. Holly

returns to the podcast to give an introduction to Hopkins; she and

Thomas discuss four of his poems: “The Windhover”, “Carrion

Comfort”, “Patience”, and “As Kingfishers Catch Fire”.

Links

As Kingfishers Catch Fire: Selected and Annotated Poems of

Gerard Manley Hopkins

https://bookstore.wordonfire.org/products/as-kingfishers-catch-fire

Holly Ordway, Tolkien’s Faith: A Spiritual Biography

https://bookstore.wordonfire.org/products/tolkiens-faith

Expanded edition of The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien

https://www.amazon.com/Letters-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/0358652987/

