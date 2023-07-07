The Catholic Culture Podcast: 161 – Making Gerard Manley Hopkins Accessible

Jul 7, 2023
Gerard Manley Hopkins, S.J. (1844-1889) is one of the poets best
loved by Catholics. Immediately accessible in its abundant musical
qualities, Hopkins’s poetry can still puzzle us with its
idiosyncratic syntax, elliptical phrasing, and even invented words.
Thus the need for an annotated collection of his poems, which,
surprisingly, did not exist until the recent publication (by Word
on Fire) of As Kingfishers Catch Fire: Selected and Annotated
Poems of Gerard Manley Hopkinsedited by Holly Ordway. Holly
returns to the podcast to give an introduction to Hopkins; she and
Thomas discuss four of his poems: “The Windhover”, “Carrion
Comfort”, “Patience”, and “As Kingfishers Catch Fire”.
