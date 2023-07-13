The Catholic Culture Podcast: 162 – Saints Who Inspired Saints

Jul 13, 2023
Kimberly Begg joins the podcast to discuss her new
book, Unbreakable: Saints Who Inspired Saints to Moral
Courage. The book tells the story of four saints – St. Joan of
Arc, St. José Luis Sánchez del Río, Bl. Jerzy
Popiełuszko, and St. Teresa of Calcutta – and for each of those
saints, includes the stories of the saints who influenced him or
her. The book is intended in particular to convince parents of the
importance of making the lives of the saints a part of family life,
so that children will be inspired by those who came before, just as
Joan was by St. Catherine of Alexandria, or as José was by Bl.
Anacleto González Flores.
