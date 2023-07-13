The Catholic Culture Podcast: 162 – Saints Who Inspired Saints

Kimberly Begg joins the podcast to discuss her new

book, Unbreakable: Saints Who Inspired Saints to Moral

Courage. The book tells the story of four saints – St. Joan of

Arc, St. José Luis Sánchez del Río, Bl. Jerzy

Popiełuszko, and St. Teresa of Calcutta – and for each of those

saints, includes the stories of the saints who influenced him or

her. The book is intended in particular to convince parents of the

importance of making the lives of the saints a part of family life,

so that children will be inspired by those who came before, just as

Joan was by St. Catherine of Alexandria, or as José was by Bl.

Anacleto González Flores.

