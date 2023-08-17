The Catholic Culture Podcast: 164 – When “engaging the culture” means loving mediocrity

Today it’s taken for granted that we as Christians are called to

“engage the culture” in order to evangelize. Often “engaging the

culture” means paying an inordinate amount of attention to popular

commercial entertainment in order to show unbelievers how hip we

are, straining to find a “Christ-figure” in every comic book movie,

and making worship music as repetitive, melodically banal, and

emotionalistic as possible. Past a certain point, “cultural

engagement” begins to seem like a noble-sounding excuse to enjoy

mediocrity – and Christians, unfortunately, are as much in love

with mediocre entertainment as anyone else.

The novel doctrine of “cultural engagement” is just one subject

covered in Joshua Gibbs’s challenging and entertaining new book,

Love What Lasts: How to Save Your Soul from Mediocrity.

Joshua joins Thomas Mirus for a wide-ranging conversation about how

we choose to spend our free time and why it matters.

Topics include:

The dangers of artistic mediocrity

The importance of boredom

Why streaming has been terrible for music

The different kinds of Christian “cultural engagers”

Uncommon and common good things and how both are threatened by

the mediocre

How the “special” apes the holy

The meme-ification of art

