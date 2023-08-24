The Catholic Culture Podcast: 165

Aug 24, 2023
Anyone who went through confirmation prep at some point learned
the list of the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. But most would
struggle to define the gifts, especially the ones that sound a bit
similar, like wisdom, knowledge, and understanding? The great
17th-century Thomistic commentator John of St. Thomas discoursed on
the gifts of the Holy Spirit with not only technical precision, but
spiritual insight and fervor. Since John was not available for a
podcast interview, he sent one of his Dominican brothers, Fr.
Cajetan Cuddy, to explain his insights to us laypeople.
