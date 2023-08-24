Home » The Catholic Culture Podcast: 165
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 165

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 165

Aug 24, 2023

Anyone who went through confirmation prep at some point learned
the list of the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. But most would
struggle to define the gifts, especially the ones that sound a bit
similar, like wisdom, knowledge, and understanding? The great
17th-century Thomistic commentator John of St. Thomas discoursed on
the gifts of the Holy Spirit with not only technical precision, but
spiritual insight and fervor. Since John was not available for a
podcast interview, he sent one of his Dominican brothers, Fr.
Cajetan Cuddy, to explain his insights to us laypeople.

Links

John of St. Thomas, The Gifts of the Holy Spirit
https://clunymedia.com/products/the-gifts-of-the-holy-spirit

Other books mentioned:

Cajetan Cuddy and Romanus Cessario, OP,
Thomas and the Thomists:
The Achievement of Thomas Aquinas and His Interpreters

https://www.fortresspress.com/store/product/9781506405957/Thomas-and-the-Thomists

Romanus Cessario, OP The Seven Sacraments of the Catholic
Church
https://tst.bakeracademic.com/p/the-seven-sacraments-of-the-catholic-church-romanus-op-cessario/251501

Luis Martinez, The Sanctify https://paulinestore.com/sanctifier-rev-3333-116039.html

See also  The box office of the "Dragon Boat Festival" broke through 80% of the operating theaters nationwide.

You may also like

Satisfy and Our Legacy WORK SHOP Team Up...

Exklusives Mixing-Seminar mit Steve Power – mica

Pedro Luis Ferrer Receives Overwhelming Reception at Cuban...

Blur’s beauty is timeless

Zhao Lusi’s Studio Calls for Responsible Behavior from...

THE FRIGHT – announces a driving Gothic Rock...

Halle Berry to Pay $8,000 a Month in...

We Who Hit it Off: New Actors Join...

Raible/Gradischnig Quintet – „Mo Is On​ -​ The...

Dancing Bachata: Chayanne Makes a Triumphant Return to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy