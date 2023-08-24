The Catholic Culture Podcast: 165

Anyone who went through confirmation prep at some point learned

the list of the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. But most would

struggle to define the gifts, especially the ones that sound a bit

similar, like wisdom, knowledge, and understanding? The great

17th-century Thomistic commentator John of St. Thomas discoursed on

the gifts of the Holy Spirit with not only technical precision, but

spiritual insight and fervor. Since John was not available for a

podcast interview, he sent one of his Dominican brothers, Fr.

Cajetan Cuddy, to explain his insights to us laypeople.

Links

John of St. Thomas, The Gifts of the Holy Spirit

https://clunymedia.com/products/the-gifts-of-the-holy-spirit

Other books mentioned:

Cajetan Cuddy and Romanus Cessario, OP,

Thomas and the Thomists:

The Achievement of Thomas Aquinas and His Interpreters

https://www.fortresspress.com/store/product/9781506405957/Thomas-and-the-Thomists

Romanus Cessario, OP The Seven Sacraments of the Catholic

Church

https://tst.bakeracademic.com/p/the-seven-sacraments-of-the-catholic-church-romanus-op-cessario/251501

Luis Martinez, The Sanctify https://paulinestore.com/sanctifier-rev-3333-116039.html

