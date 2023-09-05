The Catholic Culture Podcast: 166

Sep 5, 2023
St. John of the Cross is not only one of the
Church’s greatest mystics, but also one of the most important
figures in the Spanish poetic tradition. A new book of translations
of St. John’s poems, brought into English by contemporary bilingual
poet Rhina Espaillat, gives us a chance to discover or rediscover
this singular spiritual and artistic master.
Carla Galdo joins the podcast to discuss
Espaillat’s translations of St. John of the Cross. Comparing them
with earlier translations by Roy Campbell (a friend of Tolkien and
Lewis) provides opportunity to highlight various approaches and
problems in translating poetry. Carla and Thomas also discuss
common misconceptions about the dark night of the soul, and John’s
use of the classic mystical symbolism of bride and bridegroom
representing the relationship between the soul and God.
Links
The Spring that Feeds the Torrent: Poems
by St. John of the Cross, Translated by Rhina P. Espaillat
https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p135/The_Spring_that_Feeds_the_Torrent%3A_Poems_by_St._John_of_the_Cross%2C_Translated_by_Rhina_P._Espaillat.html
St. John of the Cross: Poemstrans.
Roy Campbell https://clunymedia.com/products/poems
Musical setting of “El
pastorcico” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se0fcCvKqzY
Well-Read Mom https://wellreadmom.com
