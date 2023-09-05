The Catholic Culture Podcast: 166

St. John of the Cross is not only one of the

Church’s greatest mystics, but also one of the most important

figures in the Spanish poetic tradition. A new book of translations

of St. John’s poems, brought into English by contemporary bilingual

poet Rhina Espaillat, gives us a chance to discover or rediscover

this singular spiritual and artistic master.

Carla Galdo joins the podcast to discuss

Espaillat’s translations of St. John of the Cross. Comparing them

with earlier translations by Roy Campbell (a friend of Tolkien and

Lewis) provides opportunity to highlight various approaches and

problems in translating poetry. Carla and Thomas also discuss

common misconceptions about the dark night of the soul, and John’s

use of the classic mystical symbolism of bride and bridegroom

representing the relationship between the soul and God.

Links

The Spring that Feeds the Torrent: Poems

by St. John of the Cross, Translated by Rhina P. Espaillat

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p135/The_Spring_that_Feeds_the_Torrent%3A_Poems_by_St._John_of_the_Cross%2C_Translated_by_Rhina_P._Espaillat.html

St. John of the Cross: Poemstrans.

Roy Campbell https://clunymedia.com/products/poems

Musical setting of “El

pastorcico” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se0fcCvKqzY

Well-Read Mom https://wellreadmom.com

Donate at http://www.catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of

written content, including news, articles, liturgical year info,

and a vast library of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

