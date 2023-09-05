Home » The Catholic Culture Podcast: 166
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 166

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 166

Sep 5, 2023

St. John of the Cross is not only one of the
Church’s greatest mystics, but also one of the most important
figures in the Spanish poetic tradition. A new book of translations
of St. John’s poems, brought into English by contemporary bilingual
poet Rhina Espaillat, gives us a chance to discover or rediscover
this singular spiritual and artistic master.

Carla Galdo joins the podcast to discuss
Espaillat’s translations of St. John of the Cross. Comparing them
with earlier translations by Roy Campbell (a friend of Tolkien and
Lewis) provides opportunity to highlight various approaches and
problems in translating poetry. Carla and Thomas also discuss
common misconceptions about the dark night of the soul, and John’s
use of the classic mystical symbolism of bride and bridegroom
representing the relationship between the soul and God.

Links

The Spring that Feeds the Torrent: Poems
by St. John of the Cross, Translated by Rhina P. Espaillat

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p135/The_Spring_that_Feeds_the_Torrent%3A_Poems_by_St._John_of_the_Cross%2C_Translated_by_Rhina_P._Espaillat.html

St. John of the Cross: Poemstrans.
Roy Campbell https://clunymedia.com/products/poems

Musical setting of “El
pastorcico” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se0fcCvKqzY

Well-Read Mom https://wellreadmom.com

Donate at http://www.catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of
written content, including news, articles, liturgical year info,
and a vast library of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org

