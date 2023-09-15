The Catholic Culture Podcast: 167 – Early Feminism Was Worse Than You Think

Catholic critics of feminism often start with the assumption

that the “first wave” of feminism, led by 19th-century figures such

as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, was basically a

good thing and compatible with Catholic teachings; only later in

the 1960s and 70s, according to this narrative, was the movement

“hijacked” by “radical feminists”.

The only problem is that when one actually looks closely at

feminism in its early form, whether that of Stanton and Anthony or

even earlier with Mary Wollstonecraft, one finds obvious

continuities with so-called “radical feminism”.

On the level of ideas, we find Enlightenment individualism,

rationalism, and egalitarianism attacking as oppressive the natural

institutions of marriage and family and the divinely ordained

hierarchies of the Church.

On the personal level, feminism was from the beginning the

brainchild of traumatized, miserable women who had deeply

dysfunctional relationships with the men in their lives – their

ideas eagerly championed by men like Percy Shelley, who “liberated”

women in order to exploit them.

Carrie Gress returns to the show to discuss her book The End

of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy Has Destroyed Uswhich

tells the stories of feminist pioneers from Wollstonecraft,

Stanton, and Shelley to Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem.

Links

Carrie Gress, The End of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy

Has Destroyed Us https://www.regnery.com/9781684514182/the-end-of-woman/

Dawn Eden, “Eve of Deconstruction: Feminism and John Paul

II” https://www.catholicity.com/commentary/eden/03324.html

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of written content,

including news, articles, liturgical year info, and a vast library

of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org