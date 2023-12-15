The Catholic Culture Podcast: 171 – St. Jerome’s Letters to Friends in Mourning

Dec 15, 2023
A new collection of letters shows the tender side of St. Jerome,
as he writes to console various friends on the death of their loved
ones. Translator and editor David G. Bonagura, Jr., joins the
podcast to discuss Jerome’s Tears: Letters to Friends in
Mourning.
Topics include:
Jerome’s Christian twist on the “consolatory epistle” genre
practiced by many great pagan writers before him
The network of holy friends and disciples (like St. Paula) to
whom and about whom he writes in these letters
Jerome’s tactics for helping someone move out of an excessively
long mourning period
How the death of a loved one is an opportunity to give
ourselves more radically to God
Jerome’s recommendation of continence to married couples beyond
their child-bearing years
