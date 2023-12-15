The Catholic Culture Podcast: 171 – St. Jerome’s Letters to Friends in Mourning

A new collection of letters shows the tender side of St. Jerome,

as he writes to console various friends on the death of their loved

ones. Translator and editor David G. Bonagura, Jr., joins the

podcast to discuss Jerome’s Tears: Letters to Friends in

Mourning.

Topics include:

Jerome’s Christian twist on the “consolatory epistle” genre

practiced by many great pagan writers before him

The network of holy friends and disciples (like St. Paula) to

whom and about whom he writes in these letters

Jerome’s tactics for helping someone move out of an excessively

long mourning period

How the death of a loved one is an opportunity to give

ourselves more radically to God

Jerome’s recommendation of continence to married couples beyond

their child-bearing years

