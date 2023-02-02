The Catholic Culture Podcast is now in video! Subscribe to our

While the Catholic Church has condemned Marxism, Communism and

socialism from their beginning, an alarming number of those calling

themselves Catholic display a sympathy for these ideas: think of

America magazine’s 2019 essay on “The Catholic Case of

Communism”. Even some orthodox Catholic intellectuals seem to think

we should mine the writings of Marx for whatever truth might be

contained among the rubbish.

Aside from the fact that Marx’s philosophy represents a war on

being itself (in his words, “the ruthless criticism of all that

exists”), making it rather difficult to find untainted morsels of

truth in his writings, there are other reasons to steer clear. If

philosophy is truly the pursuit of wisdom, we should care about the

personal lives of philosophers. Marx was a deeply vicious man. He

displayed complete contempt for his fellow man, was a virulent

racist, despised God and religion, and was an utter hypocrite when

it came to money, constantly sponging off his family and

acquaintances.

Beyond all that, there is the distinct sense of something

demonic in Marx’s personal life. Those who knew him most intimately

consistently described him in demonic terms: His son wrote to him

as “my dear devil”, his father suggested that he was “governed by a

demon”, and Engels referred to him as a “monster of ten thousand

devils”.

Marx himself was obsessed with the Devil, writing poems and

plays about characters who make pacts with Satan and are resigned

to their own damnation. He even told his children an ongoing

bedtime story about a man who sold his soul to the devil. (Marx’s

two daughters would die in suicide pacts with their husbands, who

were atheistic revolutionaries like their father-in-law.)

In this episode, Paul Kengor, author of The Devil and Karl

Marxdiscusses this (exhaustively footnoted) evidence of the

demonic in Marx’s life. What inspired this man with so much hatred

that he called for the “ruthless criticism of all that exists”,

beginning with religion?

Contents

[3:03] The scope of The Devil and

Karl Marx

[10:36] A picture of Marx from those closest to him

[15:23] Marx’s lifelong “ruthless criticism of all that exists”,

beginning with religion

[26:33] Satanic themes in Marx’s early literary output

[30:57] Suicide pacts in Marx’s literature and in his children’s

lives

[37:56] Walter Duranty and Aleister Crowley

[41:55] Marx’s personal behavior around money, family, and

friends

[47:41] The error of separating philosophy from personal

life

[52:29] “Just a phase”?: Why Marx’s youthful writings are

relevant to his later work

[55:18] The pedants’ denial that Marxism is present in

contemporary movements

