Watch on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ve9oqQpCrI

Jeremy McLellan is a Catholic stand-up comedian who, strangely,

is huge is Pakistan. He joins the show to discuss the woke takeover

of comedy, the nihilistic dogmas of many comedians, the

relationship between comedy and suffering, and the ethics of the

word “retarded”. Thomas describes his past experience doing open

mics and Jeremy gives him some pointers.

Contents

[1:07] “Do CHILDREN Belong in Church?”

[3:24] The woke takeover of comedy; contrarianism and nihilism;

comedy and truth

[11:18] The dogma of comedians: anything goes to get a laugh

[17:35] Jeremy and Thomas compare notes on open mics

[24:08] The comic must draw the audience into his world

[27:26] Jeremy’s conversion to Catholicism and relationship with

his large Muslim audience

[36:03] The best joke Jeremy has ever heard

[40:17] The ethics of the word ‘retarded’

[48:13] Comedy and trauma; processing pain through humor

[51:42] The dangers of identifying with our sins and

pathologies

Links

Jeremy McLellan’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/underthefigtree

Online Great Books opens a new enrollment period on October

13th. Join the waiting list via this referral link to get 25% off

your first three months! https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

Episode 27 with Online Great Books’ Scott Hambrick https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio