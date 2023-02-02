Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/8zPXC9KscGs

The debate over Christopher Columbus’s legacy tends to go back

and forth from cartoonish demonization to glossing over the man’s

real faults. Robert Royal, in his book Columbus and the Crisis

of the Westdoes neither of those things, instead giving a

nuanced picture of Columbus’s motives, worldview, faults and

achievements.

The book goes beyond Columbus himself, however, examining the

overall significance of the encounters between cultures that

occurred in the Age of Exploration, how we do history, and how the

West idealizes and instrumentalizes native peoples for its own

purposes of self-hatred.

Columbus was neither a genocidal maniac nor a saint; while he

did not “discover” America, he did discover the world—as much for

Native Americans as for Europeans.

Contents

[2:42] Reason for a new edition

[7:11] The evolution of Columbus’s legacy before recent

decades

[13:16] Columbus’s motives: God, glory and gold, and their

misrepresentation

[16:25] A breakdown of Columbus’ unprecedented achievements

[20:56] Did Columbus discover America?

[25:38] Relations with the natives on Columbus’s first visit to

America

[33:26] Did Columbus intend to be a conqueror? His failures as a

governor

[41:25] Columbus did not establish the Atlantic slave trade;

slavery in every culture

[45:40] No institutional structure by which Columbus could fight

abuse of natives

[49:17] Spain’s role in the development of international law and

universal human rights

[53:38] How we celebrate complicated historical figures

