Oct 22, 2020
In addition to being the host of Catholic Culture’s Way of the
Fathers podcast and the author of dozens of books on the early
Church, Mike Aquilina is a poet who has written songs performed by
the likes of Dion, Paul Simon, and Bruce Springsteen.
Mike joins the show to discuss his collaboration with legendary
singer Dion, early Christian beliefs about Mary, and other topics
in early Church history. You’ll hear songs from Dion’s new album
Blues with Friendsand readings from Mike’s new poetry
collection The Invention of Zero.
All songs and music videos used with permission from Dion.
Contents
[3:31] Mike’s prolific 2020 in books, poetry and music
[5:49] Working with Dion on his album Blues with
Friends
[9:28] “Song for Sam Cooke (Here in America)” by Dion
[17:40] Dion’s influence on the greats of rock’n’roll
[20:12] “Told You Once in August” by Dion
[29:55] Early Jewish and pagan attacks on Mary
[34:16] What we can learn from apocryphal texts
[38:52] Evidence for early belief in Mary’s Assumption
[45:31] “New York is My Home” by Dion and Paul Simon
[53:16] What was the agape meal and why did it
disappear after the early years of Christianity?
[58:51] Mike reads poems from The Invention of Zero
[1:04:06] Making the Way of the Fathers podcast
[1:08:36] “Hymn to Him” by Dion
[1:14:31] Dion’s return to Catholicism via St. Augustine
Links
Mike’s recent projects:
Dion, Blues With Friends https://www.amazon.com/Blues-Friends-Dion/dp/B086XCX576
Dion, New York Is My Home https://www.amazon.com/New-York-My-Home-Dion/dp/B017WK8NX6
History’s Queen https://www.avemariapress.com/products/historys-queen
The Invention of Zero
https://catholicbooksdirect.com/product/the-invention-of-zero-an-accumulation-of-poems/
Work Play Love https://paracletepress.com/products/work-play-love
The Holy Mass (Sayings of the Fathers of the Church)
https://www.hfsbooks.com/books/the-holy-mass-aquilina-weinandy/
Way of the Fathers podcast https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/category/way-fathers/
Dion https://diondimucci.com/music/
Mike Aquilina https://fathersofthechurch.com/
Podcasts mentioned:
Patrick Coffin interview with Dion
https://www.patrickcoffin.media/music-legend-hits-well-timed-homer/
Square Notes: The Sacred Music Podcast https://sacredmusicpodcast.com/
Crisis: Clergy Abuse in the Catholic Church https://catholicproject.catholic.edu/podcast/
Books on the Assumption mentioned by Mike:
Stephen Shoemaker, The Ancient Traditions of the Virgin
Mary’s Dormition and Assumption
https://www.amazon.com/Ancient-Traditions-Dormition-Assumption-Christian/dp/0199210748
Richard Bauckham, The Fate of the Dead: Studies on the
Jewish and Christian Apocalypses
https://www.amazon.com/Fate-Dead-Apocalypses-Supplements-Testamentum/dp/1589832884
