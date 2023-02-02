Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 89
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 89

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 89

Oct 22, 2020

In addition to being the host of Catholic Culture’s Way of the
Fathers podcast and the author of dozens of books on the early
Church, Mike Aquilina is a poet who has written songs performed by
the likes of Dion, Paul Simon, and Bruce Springsteen.

Mike joins the show to discuss his collaboration with legendary
singer Dion, early Christian beliefs about Mary, and other topics
in early Church history. You’ll hear songs from Dion’s new album
Blues with Friendsand readings from Mike’s new poetry
collection The Invention of Zero.

All songs and music videos used with permission from Dion.

Contents

[3:31] Mike’s prolific 2020 in books, poetry and music

[5:49] Working with Dion on his album Blues with
Friends

[9:28] “Song for Sam Cooke (Here in America)” by Dion

[17:40] Dion’s influence on the greats of rock’n’roll

[20:12] “Told You Once in August” by Dion

[29:55] Early Jewish and pagan attacks on Mary

[34:16] What we can learn from apocryphal texts

[38:52] Evidence for early belief in Mary’s Assumption

[45:31] “New York is My Home” by Dion and Paul Simon

[53:16] What was the agape meal and why did it
disappear after the early years of Christianity?

[58:51] Mike reads poems from The Invention of Zero

[1:04:06] Making the Way of the Fathers podcast

[1:08:36] “Hymn to Him” by Dion

[1:14:31] Dion’s return to Catholicism via St. Augustine

Links

Mike’s recent projects:

Dion, Blues With Friends https://www.amazon.com/Blues-Friends-Dion/dp/B086XCX576

Dion, New York Is My Home https://www.amazon.com/New-York-My-Home-Dion/dp/B017WK8NX6

History’s Queen https://www.avemariapress.com/products/historys-queen

See also  The plot, the sweet filter, the fuzzy sweet pet drama "At first sight," why "out of the circle"

The Invention of Zero
https://catholicbooksdirect.com/product/the-invention-of-zero-an-accumulation-of-poems/

Work Play Love https://paracletepress.com/products/work-play-love

The Holy Mass (Sayings of the Fathers of the Church)
https://www.hfsbooks.com/books/the-holy-mass-aquilina-weinandy/

Way of the Fathers podcast https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/category/way-fathers/

Dion https://diondimucci.com/music/

Mike Aquilina https://fathersofthechurch.com/

Podcasts mentioned:

Patrick Coffin interview with Dion
https://www.patrickcoffin.media/music-legend-hits-well-timed-homer/

Square Notes: The Sacred Music Podcast https://sacredmusicpodcast.com/

Crisis: Clergy Abuse in the Catholic Church https://catholicproject.catholic.edu/podcast/

Books on the Assumption mentioned by Mike:

Stephen Shoemaker, The Ancient Traditions of the Virgin
Mary’s Dormition and Assumption
https://www.amazon.com/Ancient-Traditions-Dormition-Assumption-Christian/dp/0199210748

Richard Bauckham, The Fate of the Dead: Studies on the
Jewish and Christian Apocalypses
https://www.amazon.com/Fate-Dead-Apocalypses-Supplements-Testamentum/dp/1589832884

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

You may also like

Altaroma is transformed: the necessary renewal of an...

Ten best-selling books in Italy in 2022. Here...

Tiffany & Co. Resigns as Executive Creative Director...

In Cortina the Activesphere show, the new Audi...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 90 – Leo XIII...

Which zodiac sign can enjoy the blessing of...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 91 – The Temptation...

Endeavor, New Journey, Drama Praise for the New...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 92 – Claudel’s Cosmic...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 93 – An Introduction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy