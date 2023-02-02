In addition to being the host of Catholic Culture’s Way of the

Fathers podcast and the author of dozens of books on the early

Church, Mike Aquilina is a poet who has written songs performed by

the likes of Dion, Paul Simon, and Bruce Springsteen.

Mike joins the show to discuss his collaboration with legendary

singer Dion, early Christian beliefs about Mary, and other topics

in early Church history. You’ll hear songs from Dion’s new album

Blues with Friendsand readings from Mike’s new poetry

collection The Invention of Zero.

All songs and music videos used with permission from Dion.

Contents

[3:31] Mike’s prolific 2020 in books, poetry and music

[5:49] Working with Dion on his album Blues with

Friends

[9:28] “Song for Sam Cooke (Here in America)” by Dion

[17:40] Dion’s influence on the greats of rock’n’roll

[20:12] “Told You Once in August” by Dion

[29:55] Early Jewish and pagan attacks on Mary

[34:16] What we can learn from apocryphal texts

[38:52] Evidence for early belief in Mary’s Assumption

[45:31] “New York is My Home” by Dion and Paul Simon

[53:16] What was the agape meal and why did it

disappear after the early years of Christianity?

[58:51] Mike reads poems from The Invention of Zero

[1:04:06] Making the Way of the Fathers podcast

[1:08:36] “Hymn to Him” by Dion

[1:14:31] Dion’s return to Catholicism via St. Augustine

Links

Mike’s recent projects:

Dion, Blues With Friends https://www.amazon.com/Blues-Friends-Dion/dp/B086XCX576

Dion, New York Is My Home https://www.amazon.com/New-York-My-Home-Dion/dp/B017WK8NX6

History’s Queen https://www.avemariapress.com/products/historys-queen

The Invention of Zero

https://catholicbooksdirect.com/product/the-invention-of-zero-an-accumulation-of-poems/

Work Play Love https://paracletepress.com/products/work-play-love

The Holy Mass (Sayings of the Fathers of the Church)

https://www.hfsbooks.com/books/the-holy-mass-aquilina-weinandy/

Way of the Fathers podcast https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/category/way-fathers/

Dion https://diondimucci.com/music/

Mike Aquilina https://fathersofthechurch.com/

Podcasts mentioned:

Patrick Coffin interview with Dion

https://www.patrickcoffin.media/music-legend-hits-well-timed-homer/

Square Notes: The Sacred Music Podcast https://sacredmusicpodcast.com/

Crisis: Clergy Abuse in the Catholic Church https://catholicproject.catholic.edu/podcast/

Books on the Assumption mentioned by Mike:

Stephen Shoemaker, The Ancient Traditions of the Virgin

Mary’s Dormition and Assumption

https://www.amazon.com/Ancient-Traditions-Dormition-Assumption-Christian/dp/0199210748

Richard Bauckham, The Fate of the Dead: Studies on the

Jewish and Christian Apocalypses

https://www.amazon.com/Fate-Dead-Apocalypses-Supplements-Testamentum/dp/1589832884

