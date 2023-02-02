Vatican II’s Declaration on Religious Freedom, Human Dignitybegins by noting that its discussion of religious

liberty “has to do with immunity from coercion in civil society”

and so “leaves untouched traditional Catholic doctrine on the moral

duty of men and societies toward the true religion and toward the

one Church of Christ.” This episode is about discovering what that

traditional doctrine was and is.

Our main source will be Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical Immortal Godswhich is available in audiobook form on

CatholicCulture.org. Thomas Pink guides us through a close reading

of this document (with supplementary material from

Freedom and far away). Here, and in the

magisterium of other 19th-century Popes, we find a number of

teachings on Church and State that have gone largely unmentioned

since the Council, and which are sadly forgotten or even rejected

by the majority of self-described conservative Catholics.

The core point is that the State, like the Church, receives its

authority from God. Therefore the State has a duty of obedience to

God, obedience which cannot be arbitrarily limited to what can be

known by reason, excluding revelation. So, Leo says, the State has

duties to profess, protect and foster religion, and not just any

religion, but the true Faith:

“The Church, indeed, deems it unlawful to place the various

forms of divine worship on the same footing as the true religion,

but does not, on that account, condemn those rulers who, for the

sake of securing some great good or of hindering some great evil,

allow patiently custom or usage to be a kind of sanction for each

kind of religion having its place in the State.”

Other points discussed are these: Leo’s analogy comparing the

relationship between Church and State to the harmony between soul

and body. The evil consequences of the State’s indifference toward

God and true religion. The authority of the Church to coerce the

baptized in fulfilling their religious duties, and to have the

State act as its agent (all the while remembering that the State

has no authority of its own to regulate the supernatural good of

religion). Leo’s condemnation of freedom of speech and opinion as

commonly understood.

It is clear that a docile and orthodox reading of Vatican II

cannot lead us to dismiss prior teachings on Church and State. Yet

this works both ways: Church teaching is is a unity, so when

discussing these older teachings, we must also ask what is the

nature Vatican II’s teaching on religious liberty and how all of

these teachings can be understood in light of one another. The key

lies in the limited scope of Human dignitywhich

from the outset intends only to address religious coercion by the

State, and leaves the duties of the State towards religion

untouched in both senses of the word.

Though the Church’s teaching on religious liberty is much

further from the ideals of the American Founding than many careless

readers of Human dignity have assumed, American

Catholics can and must love their country. Therefore we close with

Pope Leo’s friendly and encouraging words to the Church in

America.

Contents

[3:09] The historical and theological context of Immortal Gods

[7:52] True and false liberty

[10:38] The two powers of Church and State; their directive and

coercive functions

[18:40] The State’s duty to profess, protect and foster the one

true religion

[24:06] Reasons for toleration of other religions; coercion of

the baptized

[34:15] Leo’s analogy of Church and State with soul and body

[43:36] Separate sovereignties of Church and State interact;

State can act as the “secular arm”

[49:41] Obligations twd. religion of the State properly

speaking, not just rulers as individuals

[55:23] Consequences of the State neglecting God and

religion

[1:03:00] Human dignity: drafting, intended scope,

legacy, compatibility with tradition

[1:20:50] Papal condemnations of freedom of speech and

opinion

[1:31:30] The Church’s move away from coercing baptized

heretics

[1:36:33] The importance of docility in accepting difficult

teachings

[1:41:49] Need for a synthesis of the whole magisterium on

Church, State and religious liberty

Links

Audiobook of Immortal Gods

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/pope-leo-xiii-immortale-dei-on-christian-constitution-states/

Text of Immortal Gods (On the Christian Constitution of

States)

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=4916

Freedom (On the Nature of Human Liberty) https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?id=4885

far away (On Catholicism in the United States)

http://catholic.net/op/articles/286/cat/1198/longuinqua.html

Thomas Pink on Twitter https://twitter.com/thomaspink1

Thomas Pink, “Conscience and Coercion”

https://www.firstthings.com/article/2012/08/conscience-and-coercion

