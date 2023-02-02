Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Z5jrU3JYnv0

In his Five Great Odesthe great French Catholic poet

Paul Claudel (1868-1955) offers a cosmic vision in which man, in

his contemplative and poetic capacity, stands as mediator between

God and all creation.

Man, in the image of God and even more in the headship of

Christ, names all creatures, unites them in his heart, speaks for

them and offers them back to God as unified whole of which man

himself is a part: “I extend my hands to left and to right/so that

by me not one gap should exist in the perfect circle of your

creations.”

Poet James Matthew Wilson compares Claudel’s cosmic and Catholic

vision to that of Tolkien, and startlingly, to one of Tolkien’s

characters: “Claudel’s Odes show him to be a new

Tom Bombadil, who moves through the world without irony because he

has already transcended the jaded and impoverished vision typical

of the modern age and entered with joy into an experience of the

universal and the eternal.”

This is an interview with Jonathan Geltner, translator of a new

English edition of Claudel’s Odes.

