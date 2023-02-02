Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 95 – Fighting Pervasive Religious Indifferentism
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 95 – Fighting Pervasive Religious Indifferentism

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 95 – Fighting Pervasive Religious Indifferentism

Jan 25, 2021

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/zkfJ-gSMdUg

Today’s Catholic culture is marked by a profound and settled
religious indifferentism. Among many Catholics, to say what the
Church has always taught—that Jesus Christ is the one way to
salvation—is considered offensive, or at best, rash. In certain
countries, the bishops’ conferences have practically made a policy
against seeking converts from other religions (or lack thereof).
Catholics, ruled by fear of human respect and compromised by their
own private sins, are finding more and more reasons not to proclaim
Christ’s moral teachings as well.

Ralph Martin, whose new book A Church in Crisis: Pathways
Forward is a comprehensive spiritual diagnosis of our present
situation, joins the show to discuss the many factors contributing
to religious indifferentism. These include theological doubts about
whether anyone really goes to hell (thanks, Balthasar), the
therapeutic culture which has lost any sense of sin and justice,
the focus on legalistic analysis of culpability rather than the
need to change, and fear of human respect.

