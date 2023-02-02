Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/zkfJ-gSMdUg

Today’s Catholic culture is marked by a profound and settled

religious indifferentism. Among many Catholics, to say what the

Church has always taught—that Jesus Christ is the one way to

salvation—is considered offensive, or at best, rash. In certain

countries, the bishops’ conferences have practically made a policy

against seeking converts from other religions (or lack thereof).

Catholics, ruled by fear of human respect and compromised by their

own private sins, are finding more and more reasons not to proclaim

Christ’s moral teachings as well.

Ralph Martin, whose new book A Church in Crisis: Pathways

Forward is a comprehensive spiritual diagnosis of our present

situation, joins the show to discuss the many factors contributing

to religious indifferentism. These include theological doubts about

whether anyone really goes to hell (thanks, Balthasar), the

therapeutic culture which has lost any sense of sin and justice,

the focus on legalistic analysis of culpability rather than the

need to change, and fear of human respect.

Links

A Church in Crisis

https://stpaulcenter.com/product/a-church-in-crisis-pathways-forward/

Jeff Mirus’s review of A Church in Crisis

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/mapping-crisis-ralph-martins-blockbuster-book/

Renewal Ministries https://www.renewalministries.net/

The Fulfillment of All Desire https://stpaulcenter.com/product/the-fulfillment-of-all-desire/

Newman sermon, “Christian Reverence” on Catholic Culture

Audiobooks

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/st-john-henry-newman-christian-reverence/

