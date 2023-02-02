Feb 2, 2021
The Hillbilly Thomists, a bluegrass group entirely composed of
Dominican friars, have just released their second album, Living
for the Other Side. Percussionist Fr. Joseph Hagan, who
happens to be a priest at Thomas’s parish, joins the show to talk
about the new album, the connections between bluegrass and the
Apocalypse, and music as an expression of the Dominican mission of
preaching.
