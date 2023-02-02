Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4Uv7MvEHixg

The Hillbilly Thomists, a bluegrass group entirely composed of

Dominican friars, have just released their second album, Living

for the Other Side. Percussionist Fr. Joseph Hagan, who

happens to be a priest at Thomas’s parish, joins the show to talk

about the new album, the connections between bluegrass and the

Apocalypse, and music as an expression of the Dominican mission of

preaching.

All songs used with permission.

Links

https://www.hillbillythomists.com/

Music video, “Our Help Is in the Name of the Lord” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKDG9DF7mhA

