The Catholic Culture Podcast: 96 – Hillbilly Thomists

Feb 2, 2021

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4Uv7MvEHixg

The Hillbilly Thomists, a bluegrass group entirely composed of
Dominican friars, have just released their second album, Living
for the Other Side. Percussionist Fr. Joseph Hagan, who
happens to be a priest at Thomas’s parish, joins the show to talk
about the new album, the connections between bluegrass and the
Apocalypse, and music as an expression of the Dominican mission of
preaching.

All songs used with permission.

Links

https://www.hillbillythomists.com/

Music video, “Our Help Is in the Name of the Lord” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKDG9DF7mhA

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

