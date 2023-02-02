Feb 9, 2021
Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BatWN05pP1I
Catholic geneticist Daniel Toma is the author of Vestige of
Eden, Image of Eternity: Common Experience, the Hierarchy of Being,
and Modern Science. He joins the podcast to discuss what
natural science, including the fossil record, can teach us about
the hierarchy of being and the liturgical structure of all
creation, with deified man as rational head of the physical cosmos
bringing all material creation into union with God.
Links
Daniel takes, Vestige of Eden, Image of Eternity
https://www.hfsbooks.com/books/vestige-of-eden-image-of-eternity-toma/
