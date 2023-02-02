Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 97 – The Hierarchy of Being in Natural Science
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 97 – The Hierarchy of Being in Natural Science

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 97 – The Hierarchy of Being in Natural Science

Feb 9, 2021

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BatWN05pP1I

Catholic geneticist Daniel Toma is the author of Vestige of
Eden, Image of Eternity: Common Experience, the Hierarchy of Being,
and Modern Science. He joins the podcast to discuss what
natural science, including the fossil record, can teach us about
the hierarchy of being and the liturgical structure of all
creation, with deified man as rational head of the physical cosmos
bringing all material creation into union with God.

Links

Daniel takes, Vestige of Eden, Image of Eternity

https://www.hfsbooks.com/books/vestige-of-eden-image-of-eternity-toma/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

