Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BatWN05pP1I

Catholic geneticist Daniel Toma is the author of Vestige of

Eden, Image of Eternity: Common Experience, the Hierarchy of Being,

and Modern Science. He joins the podcast to discuss what

natural science, including the fossil record, can teach us about

the hierarchy of being and the liturgical structure of all

creation, with deified man as rational head of the physical cosmos

bringing all material creation into union with God.

Links

Daniel takes, Vestige of Eden, Image of Eternity

https://www.hfsbooks.com/books/vestige-of-eden-image-of-eternity-toma/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio