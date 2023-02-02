Famous for his chanted performances of Beowulf in the original

Old English, Benjamin Bagby is the closest thing you’ll find today

to an Anglo-Saxon bard. Bagby joins the show to describe how he

reconstructed Beowulf as a sung tale, giving a demonstration of his

Anglo-Saxon harp which is modeled on harps found in burial sites

from over a millennium ago. He also discusses the recordings of the

complete works of St. Hildegard of Bingen made by his ensemble,

Sequentia.

All music and video by Bagby and Sequentia used

with permission.