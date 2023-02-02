Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 98 – An Anglo-Saxon Bard
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 98 – An Anglo-Saxon Bard

by admin
Feb 21, 2021

Famous for his chanted performances of Beowulf in the original
Old English, Benjamin Bagby is the closest thing you’ll find today
to an Anglo-Saxon bard. Bagby joins the show to describe how he
reconstructed Beowulf as a sung tale, giving a demonstration of his
Anglo-Saxon harp which is modeled on harps found in burial sites
from over a millennium ago. He also discusses the recordings of the
complete works of St. Hildegard of Bingen made by his ensemble,
Sequentia.

All music and video by Bagby and Sequentia used
with permission.

LINKS

Featured piece by St. Louis Click Download to save Hildegard – O Vis Aeternitatis mp3 youtube com

See also  Commemorating the Bicentennial of the Birth of the Originator of Modernist Literature

