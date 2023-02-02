This Ash Wednesday, following a note from the Congregation for

Divine Worship and the Sacraments, many American parishes did not

distribute ashes in the customary way of smudging a cross on the

forehead and saying one of two possible formulas to each recipient.

Instead, as an ostensible anti-COVID precaution, they sprinkled

ashes on the top of the head and said the formula once to the whole

congregation.

Today’s guest, Gail Finke, wrote a thought-provoking article,

not so much on the appropriateness of changing the usual practice

this year because of the pandemic, but on an attitude so often

taken in discussing Ash Wednesday every year.

There is a certain spiritual elitism which regards concern for

the external rite, including the rare opportunity to explicitly

witness to the faith in a public way, as the province of those of

little or superficial faith, or even of the vain. If someone

objects to a seemingly unnecessary change, he is said to be overly

concerned with the inessential. Yet the experience of the past

several decades has shown us definitively that the elimination of

“inessential” devotions has had catastrophic effects on the faith

of Catholics.

External expressions of devotion are important. The little

things which set Catholics apart are important. Constant change and

disorientation are not good for the people of God. The assumption

that those who object to it must have little faith is arrogant. The

indifference to the reality that the large number who do have weak

faith will easily fall away when denied the rites of the

Church—“you don’t need to go to Mass, just make a spiritual

communion”—is callous and legalistic.

