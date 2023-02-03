It is in the nature of Being to reveal itself to us, and in the

natural realm this is done preeminently through beauty.

Aquinas mentions radiance, clarity and proportion as beauty’s

three criteria. Proportion is arguably the most important in

showing forth Being, as beauty reveals the plenitude of relations

among all things: the relation of the parts of a thing, of the

parts to the whole which surpasses them, of the whole object to all

other things, and to its Maker.

This is part two of a three-part interview with poet and

philosopher James Matthew Wilson about his book The Vision

of the Soul.

[3:10] The nihilistic disenchanting force of rationalism and its

infiltration of Catholic thought

[10:47] Beauty as a transcendental property of Being, and the

“synthesis of all the transcendentals”

[18:50] Theodor Adorno on reason and beauty

[22:53] Aquinas’s tripartite formulation of beauty (radiance,

clarity, proportion) illuminates the older definition of beauty as

the splendor of form; an argument for proportion as most

important

[30:13] The pitfalls of Maritain’s focus on radiance and clarity

over proportion

[35:31] The modernist experiment to find out the degree to which

beauty could eschew a pleasant surface and still remain

beautiful

[40:29] Modernism as a movement for metaphysical realism in

art

Links

James Matthew Wilson: https://www.jamesmatthewwilson.com/

JMW Twitter: https://twitter.com/JMWSPT

The Vision of the Soul:

https://www.amazon.com/Vision-Soul

Goodness-Western-Tradition/dp/0813229286

A few of the artworks mentioned by James:

The Dying Gaul https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dying_Gaul

Seamus Heaney’s poem inspired by The Dying Gaul https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/57044/the-grauballe-man

Laocoön and His Sons https://mymodernmet.com/laocoon-and-his-sons-statue/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio