Modernity elevated pure, abstract reasoning as the only way to

know about reality. Reason having disenchanted everything else,

modernity then became disenchanted with reason. The ascendancy of

reason over superstitious myths was viewed by the postmodernists as

just another myth to be exposed.

The postmodernists were right to see that the dictates of reason

were not wholly separate from our lives, self-images and desires,

but were colored by the stories we tell about ourselves. But they

were wrong to conclude that reason is therefore inherently

suspect.

That’s because human life really is imbued with an intelligible,

narrative form, and we are capable of telling true stories about

ourselves that reflect the actual story-form of our lives and

history as a whole. Reason can function as a gloss on the story of

creation. The mistake was thinking that it could ever be sealed off

in a laboratory to begin with.

It’s time to go back to seeing our lives and history itself as

the intelligible stories they really are: to set mythos

alongside logos as an essential way of apprehending

truth—and then to go beyond both as words dissolve in silent

contemplation of the One who told the story before it began.

This is the conclusion of a three-part interview with

poet-philosopher James Matthew Wilson about his book The Vision

of the Soul: Truth, Goodness and Beauty in the Western

Tradition.

Contents

[2:52] Recovering the role of storytelling in the perception of

truth; the modern attempt to isolate reason from narrative

[12:33] How Plato used stories not just as examples but to

advance his argument and get at a comprehensive truth that reason

reaches only partially and inefficiently

[20:55] Story as the form and meaning of a human life

[24:47] Modern abandonment of story as a means to truth;

logos is crippled without mythos

[30:42] Descartes’ reduction of reason to a tool for the gaining

of mastery over the world

[33:45] The Jordan Peterson-Campbell-Jung archetypal approach as

a “poor man’s metaphysics”

[38:29] Logos as a gloss on mythos

[41:45] Postmodernist suspicion of reason as conditioned by

narrative

[44:05] The highest form of the intellectual life is silent

prayer, not scholarship or analysis

[49:10] Philosophy as a way of life; the invention of the

“intellectual” as a noun

[53:10] Practical takeaways: pray, ponder and play

Links

The Vision of the Soul

https://www.amazon.com/Vision-Soul

Goodness-Western-Tradition/dp/0813229286

James Matthew Wilson https://www.jamesmatthewwilson.com/

JMW Twitter https://twitter.com/JMWSPT

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio