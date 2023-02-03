Feb 12, 2020
This is a tribute to Christopher Tolkien, who passed away on
Jan. 16, 2020. Without Christopher’s decades of dedicated
scholarship, most notably his editing and publication of The
Silmarillion, our knowledge of J. R. R. Tolkien’s fictional world
and very real genius would be considerably disadvantaged. Tolkien
scholar John Garth, author of the acclaimed biography Tolkien
and the Great Warjoins the show to discuss a father-son
collaboration unique in literary history.
Contents
[5:36] How Christopher Tolkien helped John in working on his
book
[13:40] The significance of the chronology of the composition of
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works
[16:31] J.R.R. Tolkien’s lifelong work on The
Silmarillion and the editorial problems posed by the different
drafts left at his death
[23:37] Christopher’s childhood involvement with his father’s
writing
[29:19] The input Christopher had on the chapters of The
Lord of the Rings written during WWII
[34:40] Christopher’s return from the war and his involvement
with The Inklings
[37:01] The initial response to The
Silmarillion; impetus to edit History of
Middle-Earth series
[43:17] J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis’s forays into science
fiction
[47:47] What we learn from Tolkien’s early drafts presented in
The History of Middle-Earth
[55:15] Christopher’s academic career, separate from his
father’s writing
[58:00] The Children of Hurin, Beren and Luthienand The Fall of Gondolin
[1:00:19] John and Thomas’s favorite posthumous publication from
Tolkien, The Children of Hthe watches
[1:03:10] Tolkien’s exploration of his own creativity and flaws
through his characters
[1:06:01] Two recommendations for informed Tolkien fans looking
to go deeper
Links
John Garth’s obituary of Christopher Tolkien https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/jan/20/christopher-tolkien-obituary
John Garth’s website http://www.johngarth.co.uk/
John Garth, Tolkien and the Great War
https://www.amazon.com/Tolkien-Great-War-John-Garth/dp/0007119534
John Garth, Tolkien at Exeter College http://www.johngarth.co.uk/php/tolkien_at_exeter_college.php
If you haven’t read it yet, The Silmarillion
https://www.amazon.com/Silmarillion-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/0544338014/
John’s recommendations for “advanced” Tolkien study:
The Monsters and the Critics and other Essays
https://www.amazon.com/Monsters-Critics-Essays-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/026110263X
The Fall of Gondolin https://www.amazon.com/Fall-Gondolin-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/1328613046
Online Great Books discount link https://www.onlinegreatbooks.com/culture
Episode 27: interview with OGB founder Scott Hambrick
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/
