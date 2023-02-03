Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 66 – Christopher Tolkien, 1924-2020
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 66 – Christopher Tolkien, 1924-2020

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 66 – Christopher Tolkien, 1924-2020

Feb 12, 2020

This is a tribute to Christopher Tolkien, who passed away on
Jan. 16, 2020. Without Christopher’s decades of dedicated
scholarship, most notably his editing and publication of The
Silmarillion, our knowledge of J. R. R. Tolkien’s fictional world
and very real genius would be considerably disadvantaged. Tolkien
scholar John Garth, author of the acclaimed biography Tolkien
and the Great Warjoins the show to discuss a father-son
collaboration unique in literary history.

Contents

[5:36] How Christopher Tolkien helped John in working on his
book

[13:40] The significance of the chronology of the composition of
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works

[16:31] J.R.R. Tolkien’s lifelong work on The
Silmarillion and the editorial problems posed by the different
drafts left at his death

[23:37] Christopher’s childhood involvement with his father’s
writing

[29:19] The input Christopher had on the chapters of The
Lord of the Rings written during WWII

[34:40] Christopher’s return from the war and his involvement
with The Inklings

[37:01] The initial response to The
Silmarillion; impetus to edit History of
Middle-Earth series

[43:17] J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis’s forays into science
fiction

[47:47] What we learn from Tolkien’s early drafts presented in
The History of Middle-Earth

[55:15] Christopher’s academic career, separate from his
father’s writing

[58:00] The Children of Hurin, Beren and Luthienand The Fall of Gondolin

[1:00:19] John and Thomas’s favorite posthumous publication from
Tolkien, The Children of Hthe watches

[1:03:10] Tolkien’s exploration of his own creativity and flaws
through his characters

[1:06:01] Two recommendations for informed Tolkien fans looking
to go deeper

See also  Met Big S and Gu Junye producer Zhan Renxiong invited to cooperate | Atomic Boys | ATOM BOYZ

Links

John Garth’s obituary of Christopher Tolkien https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/jan/20/christopher-tolkien-obituary

John Garth’s website http://www.johngarth.co.uk/

John Garth, Tolkien and the Great War
https://www.amazon.com/Tolkien-Great-War-John-Garth/dp/0007119534

John Garth, Tolkien at Exeter College http://www.johngarth.co.uk/php/tolkien_at_exeter_college.php

If you haven’t read it yet, The Silmarillion
https://www.amazon.com/Silmarillion-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/0544338014/

John’s recommendations for “advanced” Tolkien study:

The Monsters and the Critics and other Essays
https://www.amazon.com/Monsters-Critics-Essays-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/026110263X

The Fall of Gondolin https://www.amazon.com/Fall-Gondolin-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/1328613046

Online Great Books discount link https://www.onlinegreatbooks.com/culture

Episode 27: interview with OGB founder Scott Hambrick
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 64 – Advancing...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 65 – Reason...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 67 – “Why...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 68

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 69 – Poetry...

Native saints, Operation Rescue and more

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 70 – The...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 71 – Thick...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 72 – Stabat...

Music and morals, Tolkien and more

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy