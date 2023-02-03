This is a tribute to Christopher Tolkien, who passed away on

Jan. 16, 2020. Without Christopher’s decades of dedicated

scholarship, most notably his editing and publication of The

Silmarillion, our knowledge of J. R. R. Tolkien’s fictional world

and very real genius would be considerably disadvantaged. Tolkien

scholar John Garth, author of the acclaimed biography Tolkien

and the Great Warjoins the show to discuss a father-son

collaboration unique in literary history.

Contents

[5:36] How Christopher Tolkien helped John in working on his

book

[13:40] The significance of the chronology of the composition of

J.R.R. Tolkien’s works

[16:31] J.R.R. Tolkien’s lifelong work on The

Silmarillion and the editorial problems posed by the different

drafts left at his death

[23:37] Christopher’s childhood involvement with his father’s

writing

[29:19] The input Christopher had on the chapters of The

Lord of the Rings written during WWII

[34:40] Christopher’s return from the war and his involvement

with The Inklings

[37:01] The initial response to The

Silmarillion; impetus to edit History of

Middle-Earth series

[43:17] J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis’s forays into science

fiction

[47:47] What we learn from Tolkien’s early drafts presented in

The History of Middle-Earth

[55:15] Christopher’s academic career, separate from his

father’s writing

[58:00] The Children of Hurin, Beren and Luthienand The Fall of Gondolin

[1:00:19] John and Thomas’s favorite posthumous publication from

Tolkien, The Children of Hthe watches

[1:03:10] Tolkien’s exploration of his own creativity and flaws

through his characters

[1:06:01] Two recommendations for informed Tolkien fans looking

to go deeper

Links

John Garth’s obituary of Christopher Tolkien https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/jan/20/christopher-tolkien-obituary

John Garth’s website http://www.johngarth.co.uk/

John Garth, Tolkien and the Great War

https://www.amazon.com/Tolkien-Great-War-John-Garth/dp/0007119534

John Garth, Tolkien at Exeter College http://www.johngarth.co.uk/php/tolkien_at_exeter_college.php

If you haven’t read it yet, The Silmarillion

https://www.amazon.com/Silmarillion-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/0544338014/

John’s recommendations for “advanced” Tolkien study:

The Monsters and the Critics and other Essays

https://www.amazon.com/Monsters-Critics-Essays-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/026110263X

The Fall of Gondolin https://www.amazon.com/Fall-Gondolin-J-R-R-Tolkien/dp/1328613046

Online Great Books discount link https://www.onlinegreatbooks.com/culture

Episode 27: interview with OGB founder Scott Hambrick

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-27-always-wanted-to-study-great-books-heres-how-youll-actually-follow-through-scott-hambrick/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio