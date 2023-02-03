In 1581, a young Englishman named Henry Walpole attended the

execution of the Jesuit Edmund Campion. As Campion was hung, drawn

and quartered, Walpole stood close enough to be spattered with his

holy blood. Though Campion’s fame in England was already great,

Walpole would amplify it further with a splendid, lengthy poem,

which became enormously popular among English Catholics—so popular

that the man who printed the book had his ears cut off as

punishment.

In his poem Walpole wrote:

We cannot fear a mortal torment, we,

This martyr’s blood hath moistened all our hearts,

Whose parted quarters when we chance to see

We learn to play the constant Christian’s parts.

This was more than wordplay: Two years after Campion’s death,

Walpole became a priest, and was himself hung for the faith in

1595.

St. Henry Walpole was not the only martyr who wrote poems. The

16th and 17th centuries produced a number of men whose courageous

faith was accompanied by prodigious learning and literary talent.

St. Thomas More wrote poems while languishing in the Tower of

London. Another Jesuit martyr, St. Robert Southwell, powerfully

influenced the later movement of “metaphysical poetry”, including

the greatest Protestant poets of succeeding centuries—such as

George Herbert and John Donne.

The poetry of the English martyrs has been collected in an

anthology called Lyra of the Martyrs. Benedict Whalen, the

editor of the second edition, joins Thomas to discuss these

authors, with Catholic Culture Audiobooks’ James T. Majewski

performing several of their works.

Contents

[2:08] The historical/literary/educational circumstances that

gave us a period of martyr-poets

[7:23] Their influence as poets in the succeeding centuries

[10:26] St. Robert Southwell’s Prefatory Epistle on the purpose

of poetry

[12:58] All the poets in the first edition of the anthology have

since been beatified or canonized

[14:29] The martyrdoms of the Jesuit Saints Edmund Campion and

Henry Walpole

[17:43] St. Henry Walpole, “Upon the Martyrdom of M. Edmund

Campion”

[30:23] The tradition of meditating on the Four Last Things

[33:08] St. Philip Howard, Earl of Arundel, “Meditation upon

Heaven”

[37:43] St. Thomas More’s early poems written for courtly

occasions

[40:11] More’s poems written in the Tower of London: “Lewis the

Lost Lover” and “Davy the Dicer”

[44:17] The theme of Fortune in medieval and Renaissance

philosophy and poetry

[47:12] The influence of Latin classics on English verse

[49:16] More’s influence on English prose

[51:29] The life and work of St. Robert Southwell

[54:36] St. Robert Southwell, “The Burning Babe”

[59:39] “A Child My Choice”

[1:05:27] Southwell’s conceptual and sonic density: excerpts

from “The Nativity of Christ” and “Look Home”

[1:09:13] “I Die Alive”

[1:12:52] “Mary Magdalen’s Complaint at Christ’s Death”

[1:16:30] The remarkable story of St. Robert Southwell’s

martyrdom

[1:26:10] The appendix of this edition of Lyra of the Martyrs

