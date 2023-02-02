This episode features two young Catholic publishers who are

doing cutting-edge work to preserve and carry forward the Catholic

literary legacy, building on the accomplishments of the great

Catholic writers of the 20th century in particular.

The first guest is Joshua Hren, founder and Editor-in-Chief of

Wiseblood Books. Wiseblood’s focus is on cultivating and publishing

new works that maintain a high standard of literary quality

and Catholic vision: featuring up-and-coming writers

alongside established successes like Dana Gioia, Samuel Hazo, James

Matthew Wilson, and Michael O’Brien.

Besides introducing us to the Wiseblood catalogue, Joshua talks

about his own fiction and non-fiction writing and his calling as an

editor. He and Thomas discuss issues in Catholic fiction such the

danger of a narrow preoccupation with modern neuroses, and

flaunting the secular taboo of “cultural appropriation” (e.g., the

idea that white authors cannot write black characters).

The second guest is John Emmet Clarke, Editor-in-Chief of Cluny

Media. This family business is preserving and reintroducing

forgotten Catholic classics of the 20th century, bringing to the

surface the submerged lineage of many of our favorite

authors—republishing crucial writers like François Mauriac, Charles

Peguy, and Romano Guardini.

A recurring theme in both interviews is the influence of

Flannery O’Connor. Wiseblood Books is, of course, named after her

first novel, though that doesn’t stop Thomas and Joshua from

throwing some slight, friendly shade at her dominance over the

discussion of 20th-century Catholic “literary” fiction. Meanwhile,

John Emmet Clarke says that if she described the South she

portrayed as “Christ-haunted”, the Cluny catalogue could be said to

be “Flannery-O’Connor-haunted” in a reverse sense, as they publish

many authors who influenced her.

Contents

Joshua Hren

[4:11] The upcoming Colosseum Summer Institute, a workshop for

poets and fiction writers given by Josh Hren and James Matthew

Wilson

[9:25] The necessity of “cultural appropriation” in fiction

[12:59] The mission of Wiseblood Books: “Wide-eyed for

continuities of beauty and truth”

[15:55] Using short-form publications to generate interest in

the Catholic literary heritage

[18:10] Dana Gioia’s crucial support and encouragement

[21:48] Michael O’Brien’s writings for Wiseblood about the

Apocalypse and sexual abuse

[24:59] Wiseblood’s newest novel: Samuel Hazo’s If Nobody

Calls, I’m Not Home

[27:20] Wiseblood’s residency program bringing promising

works-in-progress to fruition

[32:22] Apologia for the role of a fiction editor

[42:43] Joshua’s conversion and marriage story

[50:41] Joshua’s fiction writing: Stream-of-consciousness,

poetic prose, people under pressure

[1:05:30] Examining “Christ-haunted fiction” in his How to

Read and Write Like a Catholic

[1:13:43] The dominance of Flannery O’Connor in our awareness of

20th-c. Catholic fiction and the need to rediscover other great

writers like J.F. Powers

[1:18:24] Is there a narrowness to O’Connor’s focus on uniquely

modern neuroses? Contrasts with Tolkien and Manzoni

John Emmet Clarke

[1:26:18] The mission of Cluny Media: promoting the 20th-century

Catholic literary tradition

[1:29:46] The process of republishing out-of-print works

[1:32:39] Showing the hidden lineage of well-known Catholic

authors; Mauriac’s fiction; writers who influenced O’Connor; Fulton

Sheen

[1:41:10] Scholarly works of Ven. Sheen

[1:42:21] New works published by Cluny

[1:44:09] Cluny’s connections to the Dominican Order

[1:46:18] A family business; looking to the past for directions

for the future

[1:49:06] Cluny’s distribution partnerships with parishes

Links

Cluny has made a discount offer available to Catholic Culture

Podcast listeners. To receive the discount code, sign up to their

mailing list at this link and include “Catholic Culture

Podcast” in the Affiliation tab of the form. http://eepurl.com/gNrNq1

All of Wiseblood’s offerings are discounted if purchased

directly from their website: http://www.wisebloodbooks.com

Colosseum Summer Institute https://www.colosseuminstitute.com/summer-institute.html

Wiseblood Books mentioned in this episode:

Ryan Wilson, How to Think Like a Poet

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p97/How_to_Think_Like_a_Poet%2C_by_Ryan_Wilson.html

Dana Joy, The Catholic Writer Today and Other Essays

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/c4/Wiseblood_Essays_.html

James Matthew Wilson, The River of the Immaculate

Conception

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p96/The_River_of_the_Immaculate_Conception.html

Michael D. O’Brien (contributor), Abuse of Sexuality in the

Catholic Church

https://www.divineprovidencepress.com/store/p10/Abuse_of_Sexuality_in_the_Catholic_Church_%28Shipping_Included%29.html

Michael D. O’Brien, The Apocalypse: Warning, Hope &

Consolation

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p93/The_Apocalypse%3A_Warning%2C_Hope%2C_%26_Consolation.html

samuel hazo, If Nobody Calls, I’m Not Home: The Open Letters

of Bim Nakely

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p98/IF_NOBODY_CALLS%2C_I%27M_NOT_HOME%3A_THE_OPEN_LETTERS_OF_BIM_NAKELY%2C_by_Samuel_Hazo.html

Writings by Joshua Hren mentioned in this

episode:

“The First Commandment of Fiction”

https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2020/03/the-first-commandment-of-fiction

“A Crisis of Curiosity” https://www.crisismagazine.com/2019/a-crisis-of-curiositas

Joshua Hren has two forthcoming books: In the Wine

Presshis second collection of short stories, from Angelico

Press, and How to Read and Write Like a Catholicfrom TAN

Books. His previously published books are:

This Our Exile: Short Stories https://angelicopress.org/product/this-our-exile/

Middle-Earth and the Return to the Common Good: J.R.R.

Tolkien and Political Philosophy

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07K81KLQ5/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1

Cluny Media books mentioned:

Lyra Martyrum: The Poetry of the English Martyrs,

1503-1681 https://www.clunymedia.com/product/lyra-martyrum/

Francois Mauriac https://www.clunymedia.com/?s=mauriac

Caroline Gordon, The Malefactors https://www.clunymedia.com/product/the-malefactors/

Fulton Sheen https://www.clunymedia.com/?s=sheen

Augustine DiNioia, OP, Grace in Season https://www.clunymedia.com/product/grace-in-season/

Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange, OP, Philosophizing in

Faith https://www.clunymedia.com/product/philosophizing-in-faith/

Humbert Clerissac, O.P., The Mystery of the Church

https://www.clunymedia.com/product/the-mystery-of-the-church/

Past podcast interviews mentioned:

Dana Gioia https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-44-catholics-need-poetry-but-do-we-want-it-dana-gioia/

Samuel Hazo https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-28-introduction-to-maritains-poetic-philosophy-samuel-hazo/

James Matthew Wilson

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-57-river-immaculate-conception-james-matthew-wilson/

Poetry of the English Martyrs

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-69-poetry-english-martyrs-benedict-whalen/

Matthew Minerd on Garrigou-Lagrange

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-38-sacred-monster-matthew-k-minerd/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio