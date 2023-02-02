Stabat Matera medieval hymn that was long used as the

sequence for the Feast of the Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin

Mary, is now commonly sung between each Station of the Cross. This

prayer, in which we ask Our Lady to help us experience the same

sorrow and love with which she participated in her Son’s Passion,

has been set to music by many great composers.

This episode explores the most famous and influential setting of

Stabat Matercompleted by the 26-year-old Giovanni

Battista Pergolesi (1710-1736) as he was dying of tuberculosis. An

interview with leading Pergolesi scholar Francesco Cotticelli is

combined with excerpts from the piece as recorded by La Nuova

Musica (used with permission).

Contents

[2:11] The Stabat Mater text in the context of liturgy

and Marian devotion

[6:30] Pergolesi’s bio and career

[9:30] Aria from The Olympiad (used with permission from

Lyubov Petrova)

[17:37] Deathbed composition of the Stabat Mater

[18:52] Pergolesi’s place and innovations in sacred music of the

time

[23:07] First movement, Allegro

[35:04] Second movement, Whose soul is groaning

[40:32] Pergolesi’s approach to text-setting: alternating

between contemplation and action

[43:20] Sixth movement, He saw his sweet child

[50:35] Seventh movement, Hey, Mater, fons amoris

[56:45] Musical characteristics of the baroque and galant

styles

[58:27] Ninth movement, Holy mother, do this

[1:11:44] Popular settings of the Stabat Mater before Pergolesi

[1:12:49] Twelfth movement, When the body will die

[1:17:20] The somber ending to the piece: hope amidst sorrow

[1:20:30] Contemporary and later criticism of the piece for

being too theatrical

[1:23:11] Other interesting settings of the Stabat Mater

Links

Recording by La Nuova Musica (featured in this episode) http://www.harmoniamundi.com/#!/albums/2239

Also recommended: Recording by Concerto Italiano

https://www.amazon.com/Pergolesi-Scarlatti-Stabat-Mater-Alessandrini/dp/B00CMSP1HU/

Website devoted to settings of the Stabat Mater https://www.stabatmater.info/

The text https://www.stabatmater.info/english-translation/

Lyubov Petrova sings Aristea’s aria from Pergolesi’s opera

The Olympiad https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_SsVAXMMqo

The New Music http://lanuovamusica.co.uk/

Lyubov Petrova https://imgartists.com/roster/29757/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org.

