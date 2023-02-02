St. John Henry Newman was involved in several art forms

throughout his life. In literature, he was perhaps the greatest

English prose writer of his time, and a highly skilled poet. In

music, he was an accomplished amateur violinist, taught music to

the boys at his school in Littlemore, and oversaw liturgical music

as the head of an Oratorian community. In architecture, he

commissioned a number of church buildings and was involved in

controversies over the role of the Gothic in contemporary English

Catholic church architecture.

Though Newman never wrote a book on the topic of beauty,

comments on beauty and the arts are sprinkled throughout his

writings, sometimes in surprising contexts. In Unearthly

Beauty: The Aesthetic of St. John Henry NewmanFr. Guy

Nicholls of the Birmingham Oratory draws these comments together

for an overview of the role of beauty in Newman’s life and thought.

For Newman, the true purpose of earthly beauty is to draw us beyond

itself to the higher and more real beauty of God.

Contents

[4:02] Synthesizing Newman’s various comments on beauty into a

coherent whole

[4:57] Unearthly vs. earthly beauty, and the dangers of the

latter according to Newman

[10:49] Real vs unreal

[14:46] A danger of art: severing noble sentiments from

action

[20:43] The problem with making morality a matter of good

taste

[23:18] How people were struck by Newman’s personal beauty

[31:00] Two formative experiences of beauty which Newman

connected with Paradise: his sister Mary’s holiness, and the

Sicilian landscape

[39:09] Newman’s involvement with and views on church

architecture

[46:36] Newman the amateur musician; his views on the power of

music

[57:45] The importance of primitive music and art vs.

“scientific” music and realistic art, especially in liturgy

[1:03:43] The importance of music in the Rule of the Oratory;

St. Philip Neri’s practice of using entertainments to “allure”

people to God

[1:06:55] Difference between devotional and liturgical music;

Newman’s use of popular song and chant

[1:12:58] Music in the Little Oratory under Newman; adapting to

the needs of the local community (esp. the poor)

[1:19:25] The origins of the musical genre “oratorio” with St.

Philip’s Oratory and other oratories of the time

[1:23:13] Comparison and contrast between the experience of

conscience and that of beauty

Links

Unearthly Beauty: The Aesthetic of St. John Henry

Newman http://www.gracewing.co.uk/page190.html

Fr. Guy Nicholls

https://www.bfriars.ox.ac.uk/people/rev-fr-guy-nicholls-cong-orat/

Newman’s sermon on “The Danger of Accomplishments”:

http://www.newmanreader.org/works/parochial/volume2/sermon30.html

Image of Newman University Church in Dublin, founded by Newman

for the Catholic University of Ireland and designed by John

Hungerford Pollen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newman_University_Church#/media/File:Newman_University_Church_Interior,_Dublin,_Ireland_-_Diliff.jpg

