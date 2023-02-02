Modern education treats the child as a blank slate, a malleable

object to be formed according to the will of whoever has power over

educational policy. Classical Christian education treats the child

as a person made in the image of God, a mystery to be held in awe,

and tends to the flowering of his already-given nature by leading

him to wisdom and virtue.

Andrew Kern, founder of the CiRCE Institute (Center for

Independent Research on Classical Education), is one of the best

guests Thomas has ever interviewed. In this episode he leads us

through the profound basics of classical Christian

education—offering a radically different view of the human person

and of reality itself from that which predominates today.

Contents

[5:31] What has Athens to do with Jerusalem?

[10:31] What is a classical education? It is simply a list of

great books one must study?

[15:58] Teaching “subjects” vs. the seven liberal arts

[21:18] Using music to illustrate a number of ideas about

classical education

[28:20] The need for the art of rhetoric in a sophisticated

political system like ours

[31:04] The generative power of form

[37:35] Respecting the “Holy of Holies” within the child—an

image of God and a mystery

[42:38] Each of the seven liberal arts has a form and skill,

tending to wisdom and virtue

[55:14] How mastering the liberal arts glorifies God

[59:35] Classical education has no ‘method’

[1:09:39] The seven stages of a lesson

[1:15:13] Services offered by the CiRCE Institute

[1:23:09] How would a classical school teach “practical” skills

like finance?

[1:30:19] Practical concerns of parents hoping to educate their

children classically

Links

Ask Andrew your own questions, live—Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9

ET in May https://www.circeinstitute.org/ask-andrew-live

Older Ask Andrew podcast feed https://www.circeinstitute.org/podcasts/ask-andrew

CiRCE Institute https://www.circeinstitute.org/

Books recommended by Andrew:

The best book on classical Christian education: Norms and

Nobility by David Hicks https://classicalconversationsbooks.com/products/3s032

CiRCE’s upcoming book edited by David Kern, including essays by

past Catholic Culture Podcast guests James Matthew Wilson and

Anthony Esolen (and a poem by past guest Dana Gioia): 30 Poems

to Memorize (Before It’s Too Late) https://www.circeinstitute.org/30poems

C.S. Lewis, The Discarded Image

https://www.amazon.com/Discarded-Image-Introduction-Renaissance-Literature/dp/1107604702

