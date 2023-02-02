May 20, 2020
It has become fashionable in traditionalist circles to blame all
problems in modern theology on the so-called new teaeologyincluding a range of thinkers such as
Henri de Lubac, Karl Rahner, Hans Urs von Balthasar, Hans Küng and
Josef Ratzinger. But this is based on a number of misconceptions:
about the nature of the new teaeology
itself, and about the views held by some of these theologians.
New teaeology is not a unified movement
in which everyone held the same views. Some of the “new
theologians” were radicals and modernists who wanted the Church to
bow to the modern world. Some were orthodox men who wanted to
revitalize theology by a return to the sources: the Fathers,
Scripture, and St. Thomas (in his own words, not as filtered
through the commentators). Others were harder to pin down.
A broad-brush approach to the new teaeology has resulted in injustices, perhaps as much
to theology itself as to some good Churchmen whose reputations have
been tarnished. Even Ratzinger has been dubbed a modernist by a
certain trigger-happy trad celebrity. It’s time for an
intervention, and theologian Richard DeClue is here to bring some
sobriety.
Links
DeClue’s Views https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq3P-y0YV1V6owHdCRw4I3A
Richard DeClue’s blog, Wisdom without form
https://declubac.wixsite.com/sapientianulliformis
Episode 38: The Sacred Monster, on Garrigou-Lagrange
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-38-sacred-monster-matthew-k-minerd/
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio