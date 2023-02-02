It has become fashionable in traditionalist circles to blame all

problems in modern theology on the so-called new teaeologyincluding a range of thinkers such as

Henri de Lubac, Karl Rahner, Hans Urs von Balthasar, Hans Küng and

Josef Ratzinger. But this is based on a number of misconceptions:

about the nature of the new teaeology

itself, and about the views held by some of these theologians.

New teaeology is not a unified movement

in which everyone held the same views. Some of the “new

theologians” were radicals and modernists who wanted the Church to

bow to the modern world. Some were orthodox men who wanted to

revitalize theology by a return to the sources: the Fathers,

Scripture, and St. Thomas (in his own words, not as filtered

through the commentators). Others were harder to pin down.

A broad-brush approach to the new teaeology has resulted in injustices, perhaps as much

to theology itself as to some good Churchmen whose reputations have

been tarnished. Even Ratzinger has been dubbed a modernist by a

certain trigger-happy trad celebrity. It’s time for an

intervention, and theologian Richard DeClue is here to bring some

sobriety.

