Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in The

Chosenthe first multi-season TV series about the life of our

Lord. He joins the podcast to discuss his approach to playing the

God-Man, the spiritual impact of the series, its groundbreaking

approach to funding and distribution—and his devotion to the Divine

Mercy.

Contents

[1:10] The unique production, financing and distribution of

The Chosen

[10:01] Filming locations and research for the first season of

the show

[13:48] How Jonathan was cast, his preparation process

[23:00] Story behind Jonathan’s connection to the Chaplet of the

Divine Mercy

[32:23] Portraying the mundane physical actions of Jesus

[38:27] Humor in The Chosen and depicting Jesus’ sense

of fun

[41:40] Portraying Jesus’ relationship with His Father

[49:20] The show’s use of flashbacks and Scriptural typology

[56:52] The cast’s religious diversity; the spiritual impact on

the show on its makers and viewers

[1:00:40] The forthcoming second season and growth of VidAngel

Studios

[1:03:55] Jonathan’s work as an illustrator and his ideas for

future pursuits

Links

The Chosen app:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-chosen/id1473663873

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vidangel.thechosen&hl=en_US

Follow Jonathan Roumie here:

https://www.facebook.com/JonathanRoumieOfficial/

https://www.instagram.com/jonathanroumieofficial/

https://www.jonathanroumie.com/

VidAngel Studios https://studios.vidangel.com/

