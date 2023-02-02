Jun 2, 2020
Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in The
Chosenthe first multi-season TV series about the life of our
Lord. He joins the podcast to discuss his approach to playing the
God-Man, the spiritual impact of the series, its groundbreaking
approach to funding and distribution—and his devotion to the Divine
Mercy.
Contents
[1:10] The unique production, financing and distribution of
The Chosen
[10:01] Filming locations and research for the first season of
the show
[13:48] How Jonathan was cast, his preparation process
[23:00] Story behind Jonathan’s connection to the Chaplet of the
Divine Mercy
[32:23] Portraying the mundane physical actions of Jesus
[38:27] Humor in The Chosen and depicting Jesus’ sense
of fun
[41:40] Portraying Jesus’ relationship with His Father
[49:20] The show’s use of flashbacks and Scriptural typology
[56:52] The cast’s religious diversity; the spiritual impact on
the show on its makers and viewers
[1:00:40] The forthcoming second season and growth of VidAngel
Studios
[1:03:55] Jonathan’s work as an illustrator and his ideas for
future pursuits
Links
The Chosen app:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-chosen/id1473663873
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vidangel.thechosen&hl=en_US
Follow Jonathan Roumie here:
https://www.facebook.com/JonathanRoumieOfficial/
https://www.instagram.com/jonathanroumieofficial/
https://www.jonathanroumie.com/
VidAngel Studios https://studios.vidangel.com/
