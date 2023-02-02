There is a great need for Catholics to acknowledge the timeless

Biblical and Magisterial teachings about the headship of fathers

over their families. Yet St. Paul’s simultaneous call for husbands

to love their wives as Christ loves the Church – that is, to the

point of death – is sometimes treated as an addendum when in fact

it is the very essence of Christian patriarchy.

In his 2010 book The Three Marks of Manhood: How to Be

Priest, Prophet, and King of Your Familythe “father of

Christian psychology” G.C. Dilsaver upholds the natural and

supernatural basis of male headship while describing how it must be

purified of pagan, dominating and selfish elements. The path to

true Christian manhood is through the crucible of humiliation.

Against the notion of the rigidly masculine and “active” man,

Dilsaver also insists that receptivity is the basic condition of

the creature regardless of sex—hence the maxim of Catholic

mysticism that the soul is feminine in relation to Christ.

This is the first part of a two-part interview.

Contents

[2:48] Christian patriarchy is about devotion to the feminine as

something sacred

[4:29] Self-sacrificial love as the essence of headship

[10:25] The need to purify male headship in an exclusively

Christian spirit rather than returning to a historical model from

past Christian civilization which retained pagan elements

[13:35] Inseparability of the hierarchy and sacramentality of

marriage

[17:37] Magnanimity—greatness of soul, greatness of cause,

tempered with humility

[21:43] Receptivity, not fatherhood, intrinsic to all creatures;

the soul is feminine in relation to Christ; woman as pure

distillation of creatureliness

[28:32] Men need to learn from the specifically feminine aspects

of Mary’s greatness

[33:02] The problem with stoicism and machismo

[37:37] The scepter of self-discipline and the insufficiency of

acquired virtue; necessity of humiliation and love in the present

moment

[44:40] Initiation of young men vs. young women

[50:33] Dangers of getting married young just to get married,

without self-knowledge

Links

The Three Marks of Manhood

https://www.tanbooks.com/three-marks-of-manhood-how-to-be-priest-prophet-and-king-of-your-family-2.html

Psychomoralitics website http://www.souldeepscience.com/

Psychomoralitics book

https://www.amazon.com/Psychomoralitics-Soul-Deep-Alternative-Failed-Professions/dp/099936071X

Celebrating God-Given Gender

https://www.amazon.com/Celebrating-God-Given-Gender-Masculinity-Femininity/dp/0999360701

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio