Jun 19, 2020
There is a great need for Catholics to acknowledge the timeless
Biblical and Magisterial teachings about the headship of fathers
over their families. Yet St. Paul’s simultaneous call for husbands
to love their wives as Christ loves the Church – that is, to the
point of death – is sometimes treated as an addendum when in fact
it is the very essence of Christian patriarchy.
In his 2010 book The Three Marks of Manhood: How to Be
Priest, Prophet, and King of Your Familythe “father of
Christian psychology” G.C. Dilsaver upholds the natural and
supernatural basis of male headship while describing how it must be
purified of pagan, dominating and selfish elements. The path to
true Christian manhood is through the crucible of humiliation.
Against the notion of the rigidly masculine and “active” man,
Dilsaver also insists that receptivity is the basic condition of
the creature regardless of sex—hence the maxim of Catholic
mysticism that the soul is feminine in relation to Christ.
This is the first part of a two-part interview.
Contents
[2:48] Christian patriarchy is about devotion to the feminine as
something sacred
[4:29] Self-sacrificial love as the essence of headship
[10:25] The need to purify male headship in an exclusively
Christian spirit rather than returning to a historical model from
past Christian civilization which retained pagan elements
[13:35] Inseparability of the hierarchy and sacramentality of
marriage
[17:37] Magnanimity—greatness of soul, greatness of cause,
tempered with humility
[21:43] Receptivity, not fatherhood, intrinsic to all creatures;
the soul is feminine in relation to Christ; woman as pure
distillation of creatureliness
[28:32] Men need to learn from the specifically feminine aspects
of Mary’s greatness
[33:02] The problem with stoicism and machismo
[37:37] The scepter of self-discipline and the insufficiency of
acquired virtue; necessity of humiliation and love in the present
moment
[44:40] Initiation of young men vs. young women
[50:33] Dangers of getting married young just to get married,
without self-knowledge
Links
The Three Marks of Manhood
https://www.tanbooks.com/three-marks-of-manhood-how-to-be-priest-prophet-and-king-of-your-family-2.html
Psychomoralitics website http://www.souldeepscience.com/
Psychomoralitics book
https://www.amazon.com/Psychomoralitics-Soul-Deep-Alternative-Failed-Professions/dp/099936071X
Celebrating God-Given Gender
https://www.amazon.com/Celebrating-God-Given-Gender-Masculinity-Femininity/dp/0999360701
