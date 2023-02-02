This is the second half of an interview with G.C. Dilsaver on

his book The Three Marks of Manhood: How to be Priest,

Prophet and King of Your Family. Dr. Dilsaver discusses how

the Christian husband and father must wield three staves: the

scepter of authority, the crosier of co-episcopacy, and the cross

of redemption.

This last is most important, as the Christian patriarch’s

mandate is to lead in self-abnegation so that he may decrease and

Christ may increase. The measure of his success is not in providing

materially for his family but in teaching them by example to love

God above all else and to suffer well for His sake.

Contents

The Scepter of Authority

[3:30] Exercising one’s authority delegated by God is a duty in

obedience and humility—but that means authority is not based on

superiority in intelligence, goodness, etc.

[7:06] Humiliation in the exercise of authority

[10:06] Why modern men run away from their authority

[14:10] Christian patriarchy as the greatest bastion against the

overreaching State

The Crosier of Co-Episcopacy

[18:10] A father is his family’s spiritual leader and

representative/intercessor before God

[21:08] The need for an intense prayer life to be a truly

engaged and militant Catholic man

[23:49] The cloistered home—not to escape the world, but to

enter the depth of reality

[26:45] The father too must be devoted to the home

[28:15] The prophetic role; practical ways of being the priest

of the domestic church

The Cross of Redemption

[36:07] Rebirth in Christ through the experience of weakness and

failure

[37:58] Danger of father seeing himself mainly as material

provider, not teaching family to suffer well

[45:15] Critique of “suburban secular Christianity”, the problem

with “coping” with reality

[49:12] Familial asceticism: poverty, chastity and obedience in

the home

[57:51] Setting an example in obedience to the Church and, at

times, defiance of the State

[1:02:38] How the Cross transforms and fulfills romantic

love

Links

The Three Marks of Manhood

https://www.tanbooks.com/three-marks-of-manhood-how-to-be-priest-prophet-and-king-of-your-family-2.html

Psychomoralitics website http://www.souldeepscience.com/

Psychomoralitics book

https://www.amazon.com/Psychomoralitics-Soul-Deep-Alternative-Failed-Professions/dp/099936071X

Celebrating God-Given Gender

https://www.amazon.com/Celebrating-God-Given-Gender-Masculinity-Femininity/dp/0999360701

