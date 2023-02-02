Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 79—Three Marks of Manhood, Pt. 2: Scepter, Crosier, Cross—G.C. Dilsaver
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 79—Three Marks of Manhood, Pt. 2: Scepter, Crosier, Cross—G.C. Dilsaver

Jun 26, 2020

This is the second half of an interview with G.C. Dilsaver on
his book The Three Marks of Manhood: How to be Priest,
Prophet and King of Your Family. Dr. Dilsaver discusses how
the Christian husband and father must wield three staves: the
scepter of authority, the crosier of co-episcopacy, and the cross
of redemption.

This last is most important, as the Christian patriarch’s
mandate is to lead in self-abnegation so that he may decrease and
Christ may increase. The measure of his success is not in providing
materially for his family but in teaching them by example to love
God above all else and to suffer well for His sake.

Contents

The Scepter of Authority

[3:30] Exercising one’s authority delegated by God is a duty in
obedience and humility—but that means authority is not based on
superiority in intelligence, goodness, etc.

[7:06] Humiliation in the exercise of authority

[10:06] Why modern men run away from their authority

[14:10] Christian patriarchy as the greatest bastion against the
overreaching State

The Crosier of Co-Episcopacy

[18:10] A father is his family’s spiritual leader and
representative/intercessor before God

[21:08] The need for an intense prayer life to be a truly
engaged and militant Catholic man

[23:49] The cloistered home—not to escape the world, but to
enter the depth of reality

[26:45] The father too must be devoted to the home

[28:15] The prophetic role; practical ways of being the priest
of the domestic church

The Cross of Redemption

[36:07] Rebirth in Christ through the experience of weakness and
failure

[37:58] Danger of father seeing himself mainly as material
provider, not teaching family to suffer well

[45:15] Critique of “suburban secular Christianity”, the problem
with “coping” with reality

[49:12] Familial asceticism: poverty, chastity and obedience in
the home

[57:51] Setting an example in obedience to the Church and, at
times, defiance of the State

[1:02:38] How the Cross transforms and fulfills romantic
love

Links

The Three Marks of Manhood
https://www.tanbooks.com/three-marks-of-manhood-how-to-be-priest-prophet-and-king-of-your-family-2.html

Psychomoralitics website http://www.souldeepscience.com/

Psychomoralitics book
https://www.amazon.com/Psychomoralitics-Soul-Deep-Alternative-Failed-Professions/dp/099936071X

Celebrating God-Given Gender
https://www.amazon.com/Celebrating-God-Given-Gender-Masculinity-Femininity/dp/0999360701

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

