Modernity treats the human body pretty much as a machine for the

production of pleasure. It is tuned up, fueled, and oiled for peak

performance, and then when it is no longer of use, it is burnt and

disposed of in a maximally efficient manner.

Paradoxically, the denial of a soul which persists after bodily

death has led us to deny the body itself as fundamental to human

identity. The allegedly soulless modern has less hope of

resurrection than the Saducees ever did. We somehow fear death more

yet never engage with the reality of death.

Scott Hahn joins the show to talk about how the incarnation,

death and resurrection of the Son of God changed how our

civilization viewed the body, death and the afterlife.

Unfortunately, even Catholics today treat dead bodies in a way that

does not convey this reality. Yet how we approach death &

burial has the potential to show the Catholic difference and

evangelize our culture.

Contents

[1:24] The present confrontation (or lack thereof) with

mortality and death

[4:28] Modern Gnostic attitudes towards the body

[7:21] The ancient pagan sense of reverence for dead bodies vs.

that of the Hebrews

[15:08] The duality in Jewish treatment of corpses

[23:48] Shift to early Christian attitudes

[29:12] Rediscovering a healthy, balanced and hopeful view of

the human body

[31:41] What does it mean that we will have “spiritual bodies”

after the resurrection?

[47:07] Catholic beliefs about the consequences of failing to

properly bury the dead

[53:50] Revival of cremation by French revolutionaries, Masons,

Communists and neo-pagans as a deliberate attack on the Church

[59:51] The relevance of sacramentals and relics to the question

of cremation

[1:05:05] Inordinate fear of death during the present pandemic;

reasons for hope

Links

Hope to Die: The Christian Meaning of Death and the

Resurrection of the Body

https://stpaulcenter.com/product/hope-to-die-the-christian-meaning-of-death-and-the-resurrection-of-the-body/

“In all things, charity (even pandemics)”

https://www.lincolndiocese.org/news/diocesan-news/13928-in-all-things-charity-even-pandemics

Scott Hahn http://www.scotthahn.com/

Emily Stimpson Chapman https://thecatholictable.com/about-emily-stimpson/

