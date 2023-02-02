From 1981 to 1993, Jane Greer edited Plains Poetry

Journalpublishing poets who were reviving the traditional

tools of “rhyme, meter, alliteration, assonance, painstaking

attention to diction” which had been abandoned in favor of free

verse. (These poets included names you will be familiar with from

the Catholic scene today, such as Anthony Esolen and Mike

Aquilina.) Then, as they say, life happened, and Greer didn’t write

a single poem for almost thirty years.

But God’s ways are unpredictable. After three decades of

silence, Greer was suddenly struck with a poem while sitting in a

New Orleans café. This began a steady stream of output resulting in

her new collection, Love Like a Conflagration (which also

includes the poems from her only previous book).

Greer’s poetry is musical, fiery and accessible, and has

received high praise from many of today’s foremost Catholic poets,

including past podcast guests Samuel Hazo, James Matthew Wilson,

Anthony Esolen and Mike Aquilina. Hazo writes: “There is not a poem

in this remarkable book that will leave you unchanged or be

forgotten … Each of these poems is as permanently current as it is

consummate. [Greer] puts on the page the passion long absent

from American poetry. I’ve never read a book as poetically and

beautifully frank as this.”

Contents

[2:57] Style and intended audience of Jane’s work

[3:53] The introductory poem to Love Like a

Conflagration, “Michael”

[9:00] Structure of the collection

[12:22] “Her Green Desire”

[16:19] Jane’s 30-year hiatus from poetry and providential

return

[23:13] “At the Cafe Pontalba”, Jane’s first poem after 30 years

of silence

[25:27] Jane’s beginnings as a self-taught poet and early

influences

[30:30] “Because God Wanted It”, a poem about unmerited

grace

[34:28] The relationship between Jane’s spiritual life and her

poetry

[38:12] Dealing with lust in “Song of the Passerby” and

“Pastoral”

[45:08] Jane’s work founding and editing Plains Poetry

Journal

[50:27] “Bourbon, Neat” and pure play with language

[55:34] The immersive musicality and force of Jane’s poetry

[57:50] “Feminist Androgyne”

[1:03:15] “The Haunting”

[1:05:09] “Twice Betrayed”, a poem in Lazarus’ voice

[1:10:49] “In the Pool at the Bourbon Orleans”

Links

Read “Micha-el” https://isi.org/modern-age/micha-el/

Love Like a Conflagration https://lambingpress.com/product/love-like-a-conflagration/

