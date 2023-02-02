While the left continues crudely to paint America’s founding as

a mere expression of white supremacy, certain thinkers on the right

have been making their own attack on American principles. They

argue that America’s founding principles are fundamentally a

product of an Enlightenment liberalism incompatible with natural

law and faith. They find in the Constitution seeds of moral

relativism, leading inevitably to Obergefell and gender

ideology.

To this position Robert Reilly’s new book America on Trial:

A Defense of the Founding is a powerful rejoinder, arguing

that the Founding’s roots lie a few millennia further back than the

Enlightenment.

With superb scholarship, he examines the whole history of

Western culture up to the Founding, beginning with the Greeks,

Hebrews and early Christians, proceeding through the Middle Ages to

the Protestant Revolt and the debate over the divine right of

kings. It becomes clear that the American Founding was part of a

millennium-long debate over the question of which is supreme,

reason or will.

This interview focuses primarily on the original explication of

several important American constitutional principles in medieval

ecclesiastical and secular law. At the end, Thomas poses some tough

questions about the compatibility of the First Amendment with the

teachings of Leo XIII about Church-state relations and free speech

in Immortal Gods.

This is a listener-supported show! To help produce more

episodes, please go to http://www.catholicculture.org/donate/audio.

Contents

[2:09] The stakes of the debate over America’s founding

[10:38] Christianity diminished the role of the state…

[17:15] …while granting legitimacy to the state within its own

secular sphere

[22:38] The two swords; separation of temporal and spiritual

authority

[25:36] The king must respect the ancient customs of the

land

[29:02] Developments in canon law: consent of the governed, the

right to representation

[39:08] The Coronation Charter and the Magna Carta, right to

revolution

[42:56] Natural and divine law trump human positive law, both

secular and ecclesiastical

[46:14] The importance of England’s role in the formation of the

American colonies

[48:57] Political implications of the debate over God’s

Intellect vs. pure arbitrary Will

[53:43] How consent works: the basis of a democratic majority

and minority

[57:54] The dependence of a democratic republic on the virtue of

its people

[1:06:15] Revolution against US govt. justified during slavery

and today? Role of prudence

[1:13:40] Does the Constitution conflict with Catholic teaching

on Church and state?

[1:28:34] Is Constitutional freedom of speech correct from a

Catholic POV?

[1:36:47] Modern-day barbarism: the re-tribalization of Man with

identity politics

[1:39:39] Does the Constitution mandate free speech on the state

level?

Links

Robert Reilly, America on Trial: A Defense of the

Founding https://www.ignatius.com/America-on-Trial-P3479.aspx

Pope Leo XIII, Immortal Gods (On the Christian

Constitution of States)

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=4916

Pope Leo XIII, far away (On Catholicism in the United

States)

http://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiii/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_l-xiii_enc_06011895_longinqua.html

Phil Lawler’s review of America on Trial

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/answer-to-catholic-critics-american-founding/

David Upham’s critique of America on Trial https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2020/07/03/how-americanism-put-baby-in-the-corner/

Book mentioned: The Ancient City by Fustel de Coulanges https://www.amazon.com/Ancient-City-Religion-Institutions-Greece/dp/0801823048

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio