To celebrate the approach of Episode 100 of the Catholic Culture

Podcast, here is the interview that started it all. Originally

published on August 4, 2017, this interview turned out so well that

we decided to launch a whole series of interviews on Catholic arts

and culture. The podcast launched several months later, on May 1,

2018.

Catholic composer and pianist Mark Christopher Brandt joined

Thomas Mirus to discuss his classical album and suite The

Nightingaleinspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s story “The

Emperor and the Nightingale”. The discussion was a double delight

as it covered not only the album itself, but also an extended

exploration of the spiritual themes of Andersen’s classic fairy

tale, especially what it conveys about the true meaning of

freedom.

Mark has been a guest on the Catholic Culture Podcast twice

since this first interview. (Since then, too, Thomas has played on

Mark’s classical album The Butterflyalong with Katherine

Colburn, the cellist whose skills are so highly praised in the

Nightingale interview.)

All music used with permission from Mark Christopher Brandt and

Lionheart Music East.

Links

Read: Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale “The Nightingale”

http://hca.gilead.org.il/nighting.html

Mark Christopher Brandt’s The Nightingale:

Score: The Nightingale sheet music

https://markchristopherbrandt.com/the-nightingale-scores-and-parts-store.html

The artists:

More: Round Trip: The Making of an Artist

documentary

https://markchristopherbrandt.com/round-trip-the-making-of-an-artist-dvd—store.html

Mark’s appearances on the Catholic Culture Podcast:

33 – Structure and Freedom in Music and in Christ

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-33-structure-and-freedom-in-music-and-in-christ-mark-christopher-brandt/

68 – What I Learned From Making Music with Mark Christopher

Brandt

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-68-what-i-learned-from-making-music-with-mark-christopher-brandt/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio