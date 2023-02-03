Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 29 – Catholic Feminism: Should We?
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 29 – Catholic Feminism: Should We?

Feb 19, 2019

Today there is more pressure than ever before on both women and
men to embrace feminism. In her outstanding memoir, Into the
DeepAbigail Rine Favale gives a resonant account of her
journey from an evangelical childhood to a Christian feminism which
inevitably gave way to the secular, postmodern variety. This
ideology gradually gutted her faith—a process interrupted by
childbirth and a sudden and unexpected conversion to
Catholicism.

We discuss the feasibility of Catholic feminism, the danger of
interpreting Scripture and doctrine through a predetermined
ideological hermeneutic, facile uses of the word “equality”, the
totalizing nature of all ideology, the role of intuition in the
spiritual life, and more.

Links

Buy Into the Deep: An Unlikely Catholic Conversion
using discount code “DEEP” for 40% off https://wipfandstock.com/into-the-deep.html

Recent articles by Abigail Rine Favale

“Confessions of a Feminist Heretic”
http://churchlife.nd.edu/2019/01/11/confessions-of-a-feminist-heretic/

“Sex and Symbol” http://churchlife.nd.edu/2018/06/19/sex-and-symbol/

“Hildegard of Bingen’s Vital Contribution to the Concept of
Woman”
http://churchlife.nd.edu/2018/12/11/hildegard-of-bingens-vital-contribution-to-the-concept-of-woman/

Other articles

Dawn Eden, “Eve of Deconstruction: Feminism and John Paul II”
https://www.catholicity.com/commentary/eden/03324.html

Thomas V. Mirus, “Should women be meek and mild like Mary?”
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1594

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

