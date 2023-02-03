Today there is more pressure than ever before on both women and

men to embrace feminism. In her outstanding memoir, Into the

DeepAbigail Rine Favale gives a resonant account of her

journey from an evangelical childhood to a Christian feminism which

inevitably gave way to the secular, postmodern variety. This

ideology gradually gutted her faith—a process interrupted by

childbirth and a sudden and unexpected conversion to

Catholicism.

We discuss the feasibility of Catholic feminism, the danger of

interpreting Scripture and doctrine through a predetermined

ideological hermeneutic, facile uses of the word “equality”, the

totalizing nature of all ideology, the role of intuition in the

spiritual life, and more.

Links

Buy Into the Deep: An Unlikely Catholic Conversion

using discount code “DEEP” for 40% off https://wipfandstock.com/into-the-deep.html

Recent articles by Abigail Rine Favale

“Confessions of a Feminist Heretic”

http://churchlife.nd.edu/2019/01/11/confessions-of-a-feminist-heretic/

“Sex and Symbol” http://churchlife.nd.edu/2018/06/19/sex-and-symbol/

“Hildegard of Bingen’s Vital Contribution to the Concept of

Woman”

http://churchlife.nd.edu/2018/12/11/hildegard-of-bingens-vital-contribution-to-the-concept-of-woman/

Other articles

Dawn Eden, “Eve of Deconstruction: Feminism and John Paul II”

https://www.catholicity.com/commentary/eden/03324.html

Thomas V. Mirus, “Should women be meek and mild like Mary?”

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1594

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio