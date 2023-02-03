Feb 19, 2019
Today there is more pressure than ever before on both women and
men to embrace feminism. In her outstanding memoir, Into the
DeepAbigail Rine Favale gives a resonant account of her
journey from an evangelical childhood to a Christian feminism which
inevitably gave way to the secular, postmodern variety. This
ideology gradually gutted her faith—a process interrupted by
childbirth and a sudden and unexpected conversion to
Catholicism.
We discuss the feasibility of Catholic feminism, the danger of
interpreting Scripture and doctrine through a predetermined
ideological hermeneutic, facile uses of the word “equality”, the
totalizing nature of all ideology, the role of intuition in the
spiritual life, and more.
Links
Buy Into the Deep: An Unlikely Catholic Conversion
using discount code “DEEP” for 40% off https://wipfandstock.com/into-the-deep.html
Recent articles by Abigail Rine Favale
“Confessions of a Feminist Heretic”
http://churchlife.nd.edu/2019/01/11/confessions-of-a-feminist-heretic/
“Sex and Symbol” http://churchlife.nd.edu/2018/06/19/sex-and-symbol/
“Hildegard of Bingen’s Vital Contribution to the Concept of
Woman”
http://churchlife.nd.edu/2018/12/11/hildegard-of-bingens-vital-contribution-to-the-concept-of-woman/
Other articles
Dawn Eden, “Eve of Deconstruction: Feminism and John Paul II”
https://www.catholicity.com/commentary/eden/03324.html
Thomas V. Mirus, “Should women be meek and mild like Mary?”
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1594
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio