You may or may not know that I have a background in jazz piano

(I wrote and performed the intro and outro music for this show, for

example). In this album I introduce you to about ten of my very

favorite jazz albums. This is an experimental solo episode, but

don’t worry, we’ll be back to interviews next week.

Links

The main list:

Charlie Parker, “Parker’s Mood” (1948) (listen to this

original version, not the overdubbed version from Clint Eastwood’s

depressing film Bird!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Wa7El-k3jQ

Best of the Savoy and Dial Master Takes (I mentioned

the complete set in the episode but this is more approachable):

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Complete-Savoy-Studio-Recordings/dp/B000067FUO/

“Size”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okrNwE6GI70

Erroll Garner, The Complete Concert by the Sea

(1958):

https://www.amazon.com/Complete-Concert-Sea-Erroll-Garner/dp/B00ZJ5QXDO/

“I’ll Remember April”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_aILGaLqyc

Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto, Getz/Gilberto

(1964): https://www.amazon.com/Getz-Gilberto-Stan/dp/B0000047CX/

“Desafinado”: ​​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=So718wk426c

Wes Montgomery and the Wynton Kelly Trio, Smokin’ at

the Half Note (1965):

https://www.amazon.com/Smokin-At-Half-Note-Remastered/dp/B0006VXF4G/

“Unit 7”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D12_468jvNk

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue (1959): https://www.amazon.com/Kind-Blue-Miles-Davis/dp/B000002ADT/

“Blue in Green”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veDgWww1hIQ

Bill Evans’s liner notes:

https://www.sfjazz.org/onthecorner/bill-evans-kind-blue-liner-notes/

Bill Evans, Alone (1968): https://www.amazon.com/Alone-VME-Bill-Evans/dp/B00006C79A/

“Here’s That Rainy Day”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMa2VaV3Voo

Miles Davis, Nefertiti (1968): https://www.amazon.com/Nefertiti-Miles-Davis/dp/B003O5MODY/

“Nefertiti”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHBIfBex7Ig

Herbie Hancock, Speak Like a Child (1968):

https://www.amazon.com/Speak-Like-Child-Herbie-Hancock/dp/B0007LLQ3W/

“Speak Like a Child”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTNLWi-xAkE

Chick Corea, Friends (1978): https://www.amazon.com/Friends-CHICK-COREA/dp/B01LVWGSGJ

“Waltz for Dave”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNdowVQ9nxE

Other albums mentioned:

Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie, Bird and

Diz (1950): https://www.amazon.com/Bird-Diz-Charlie-Parker/dp/B009R50YU0/

“Bloomdido”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MCGweQ8Oso

Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis &

Tom (1974):

https://www.amazon.com/Elis-Antonio-Carlos-Jobim-Regina/dp/B0017YWG2S

“Waters of March”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1tOV7y94DY

Miles Davis, Miles Smiles (1967): https://www.amazon.com/Miles-Smiles-Davis/dp/B016QE48TM/

“Footprints”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62p-CXrYmf4

Herbie Hancock et al., Tribute to Miles (1992):

https://www.amazon.com/Tribute-Miles-Various-Artists/dp/B000002MG7/

“Elegy”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_DJJyJ5Ogg

Chick Corea, Three Quartets (1981): https://www.amazon.com/Three-Quartets-Chick-Corea/dp/B000003OZE/

“Quartet No. 2, Pt. 2: Tribute to John Coltrane”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQx96DsZXxA