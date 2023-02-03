Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 32 – Antoni Gaudí, Patron Saint of Architects?
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 32 – Antoni Gaudí, Patron Saint of Architects?

by admin
Mar 20, 2019

Mar 20, 2019

For many people who have never been to Spain, their only image
of the country may be the strange spires of Barcelona’s La Sagrada
Familia, designed by Antoni Gaudí. It is certainly the best-known
building in Spain, despite still not being finished—and
construction began in 1882! Indeed, Gaudí knew the building would
not be completed in his lifetime, but was at peace with this,
saying, “My client is not in a hurry.” He was an ascetic with a
deep devotion to the Holy Family, and there is an ongoing cause for
his beatification with which my guest is involved.

Links

Images of Gaudí’s works https://www.pinterest.com/ukiahyaya/antoni-gaudi/?lp=true

Association for the Beatification of Antoni Gaudí

http://translate.google.com/translate?client=tmpg&hl=en&langpair=es|en&u=http%3A//www.gaudibeatificatio.com/

The Association’s book on Gaudí and the beatification effort
http://www.gaudibeatificatio.com/files/docs/GAUDI-BOOK.pdf

