For many people who have never been to Spain, their only image

of the country may be the strange spires of Barcelona’s La Sagrada

Familia, designed by Antoni Gaudí. It is certainly the best-known

building in Spain, despite still not being finished—and

construction began in 1882! Indeed, Gaudí knew the building would

not be completed in his lifetime, but was at peace with this,

saying, “My client is not in a hurry.” He was an ascetic with a

deep devotion to the Holy Family, and there is an ongoing cause for

his beatification with which my guest is involved.

