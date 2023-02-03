The quest for freedom in structure is fundamental to Catholic

spiritual life (particularly during this season of Lent). It’s also

fundamental to musical improvisation. How can you be free and

spontaneous without giving way to anarchy and sin, which lead to

death? How can you be organized and disciplined without

succumbing to the living death of rigidity? How can you make new

music in the moment, with no predetermined composition, that

nonetheless has order and beauty? And how can you do all this

without taking yourself too seriously? Only the Holy Spirit makes

these things possible.

My friend Mark Christopher Brandt—improvising pianist, composer

and spiritual writer—has spent his life pursuing these paradoxes in

the confluence of life as a musician and life in Christ. We discuss

his ongoing series of fully improvised albums, most recently the

DVD Structure and Freedomas well as his books of

meditations for the Stations of the Cross and the Rosary.

Links

Mark’s website http://www.markchristopherbrandt.com

Structure and Freedom DVD https://markchristopherbrandt.com/structure-and-freedom-dvd.html

Sunflowers and Roses (soundtrack album to Structure

and Freedom)

https://markchristopherbrandt.com/sunflowers-and-roses-album.html

Mark’s spiritual books https://markchristopherbrandt.com/spiritual-books.html

2017 interview about Mark’s album The Nightingale

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-0-nightingale-mark-christopher-brandt/