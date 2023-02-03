Abby Johnson was the youngest clinic director in Planned

Parenthood history. After witnessing an abortion on ultrasound, she

quit, became a Catholic, and founded And Then There Were None, an

organization which has helped over 500 workers leave the abortion

industry. We discuss the new film Unplannedbased on her

memoir by the same name, and delve into the vicious cycle of moral

blindness which enabled her to work in the abortion business.

Links

Unplanned movie https://www.unplannedfilm.com/

Unplanned book http://www.unplannedthebook.com/

Abby’s Twitter https://twitter.com/abbyjohnson

And Then There Were None https://abortionworker.com/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio