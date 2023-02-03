Apr 17, 2019
Abby Johnson was the youngest clinic director in Planned
Parenthood history. After witnessing an abortion on ultrasound, she
quit, became a Catholic, and founded And Then There Were None, an
organization which has helped over 500 workers leave the abortion
industry. We discuss the new film Unplannedbased on her
memoir by the same name, and delve into the vicious cycle of moral
blindness which enabled her to work in the abortion business.
Links
Unplanned movie https://www.unplannedfilm.com/
Unplanned book http://www.unplannedthebook.com/
Abby’s Twitter https://twitter.com/abbyjohnson
And Then There Were None https://abortionworker.com/
