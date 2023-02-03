Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 35 – Moral Blindness and Abortion
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 35 – Moral Blindness and Abortion

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 35 – Moral Blindness and Abortion

Apr 17, 2019

Abby Johnson was the youngest clinic director in Planned
Parenthood history. After witnessing an abortion on ultrasound, she
quit, became a Catholic, and founded And Then There Were None, an
organization which has helped over 500 workers leave the abortion
industry. We discuss the new film Unplannedbased on her
memoir by the same name, and delve into the vicious cycle of moral
blindness which enabled her to work in the abortion business.

Links

Unplanned movie https://www.unplannedfilm.com/

Unplanned book http://www.unplannedthebook.com/

Abby’s Twitter https://twitter.com/abbyjohnson

And Then There Were None https://abortionworker.com/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  "Final Fantasy 7: Remake" developers secretly talk about the original players can operate Tifa – Game – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 33 – Structure...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 34 – The...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 36 – Bridges...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 37 – Sculpting...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 38 – Garrigou-Lagrange,...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 39 – Composing...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 40 – Tolkien...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 41 – The...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 42 – The...

Alfa Romeo Tonale show with Valtteri Bottas and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy