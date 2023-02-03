May 1, 2019
One of the core things that has gone wrong with our culture in
the past several decades is the denigration of every virtue
associated with the perfect woman, Mary. Gentleness, humility,
(true) beauty and especially motherhood: these are all antithetical
to the radical feminism that is now thoroughly mainstream. If
modern women are rejecting the very model of womanhood, it’s no
wonder the data tells us they’re miserable. What they have embraced
instead is described by Carrie Gress as the spirit of
anti-Mary.
Carrie’s new book, The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the
Culture from Toxic Femininitydetails how Satan has used
women’s malcontent as an entry point to completely devastate them
and the culture they were meant to create and nurture. She dispels
the illusion of the sisterhood, as early radical feminism was
filled with backstabbing, mental illness, and unhappy women who
hated not only men but each other. She argues that the misbehavior
of so many women today is a defense mechanism due to the lack of
unconditional love from their parents. Finally, she points women to
Mary and her virtues as a way of finding contentment in the
unconditional love of God the Father, and of rediscovering the
feminine beauty that will be crucial to healing our culture’s
wounds.
Links
The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic
Femininity https://www.tanbooks.com/index.php/the-anti-mary-exposed.html
Episode 4 – The Marian Option – Carrie Gress https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=4
Carrie Gress http://www.carriegress.com/
Theology of Home (used to be Helena Daily) https://theologyofhome.com/
