One of the core things that has gone wrong with our culture in

the past several decades is the denigration of every virtue

associated with the perfect woman, Mary. Gentleness, humility,

(true) beauty and especially motherhood: these are all antithetical

to the radical feminism that is now thoroughly mainstream. If

modern women are rejecting the very model of womanhood, it’s no

wonder the data tells us they’re miserable. What they have embraced

instead is described by Carrie Gress as the spirit of

anti-Mary.

Carrie’s new book, The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the

Culture from Toxic Femininitydetails how Satan has used

women’s malcontent as an entry point to completely devastate them

and the culture they were meant to create and nurture. She dispels

the illusion of the sisterhood, as early radical feminism was

filled with backstabbing, mental illness, and unhappy women who

hated not only men but each other. She argues that the misbehavior

of so many women today is a defense mechanism due to the lack of

unconditional love from their parents. Finally, she points women to

Mary and her virtues as a way of finding contentment in the

unconditional love of God the Father, and of rediscovering the

feminine beauty that will be crucial to healing our culture’s

wounds.

Links

The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic

Femininity https://www.tanbooks.com/index.php/the-anti-mary-exposed.html

Episode 4 – The Marian Option – Carrie Gress https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=4

Carrie Gress http://www.carriegress.com/

Theology of Home (used to be Helena Daily) https://theologyofhome.com/

