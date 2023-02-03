May 8, 2019
The young Italian sculptor Jago is best known to Catholics for
his marble bust of Pope Benedict XVI, which the Pope himself
awarded with a pontifical medal. Upon Benedict’s resignation, Jago
radically reworked the piece into its current form, We have a man. In this episode Jago discusses the meaning of marble,
how he had to teach himself because his art professors opposed
studying the great masters of the past, and his innovative use of
social media as a new, decentralized form of patronage.
Links
Jago on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jago.artist
Video of Jago transforming his bust of Pope Benedict https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqVwRookYJ0
Article on We have a man
https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2018/02/21/shirtless-statue-pope-benedict-causes-art-sensation-rome/