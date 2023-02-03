The young Italian sculptor Jago is best known to Catholics for

his marble bust of Pope Benedict XVI, which the Pope himself

awarded with a pontifical medal. Upon Benedict’s resignation, Jago

radically reworked the piece into its current form, We have a man. In this episode Jago discusses the meaning of marble,

how he had to teach himself because his art professors opposed

studying the great masters of the past, and his innovative use of

social media as a new, decentralized form of patronage.

Links

Jago on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jago.artist

Video of Jago transforming his bust of Pope Benedict https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqVwRookYJ0

Article on We have a man

https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2018/02/21/shirtless-statue-pope-benedict-causes-art-sensation-rome/