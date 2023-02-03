Paul Jernberg is a composer of sacred music and director of the

Magnificat Institute, which offers education in the patrimony of

Catholic liturgical music. He tells Thomas about his career,

including an interesting digression about gospel music and its

relation to Catholic liturgy, the criterion of “noble

accessibility” in liturgical music, and what Roman Catholic

composers can learn from the ancient Eastern chant traditions.

This episode contains selections from Jernberg’s Mass of St.

Philip Neriused with permission. If you would like to hear

more episodes with music throughout, please send Thomas feedback at

[email protected]

Links

http://www.pauljernberg.com/

Purchase the Mass of St. Philip Neri album http://www.pauljernberg.com/preview

Magificat Institute of Sacred Music https://magnificatinstitute.org/

Paul Jernberg, “The Logos of Sacred Music” https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/articles.cfm?id=535

Jernberg on David Clayton’s Way of Beauty Podcast: