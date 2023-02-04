Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 4: The Marian Option
by admin
May 22, 2018

There is an easy, short, perfect and sure way to save our
failing Western civilization that is often overlooked in the
endless slew of books and articles penned by Catholic
intellectuals: Turn to Mary. Carrie Gress’s book The Marian
Option: God’s Solution to a Civilization in Crisis reminds us
that in crisis after overwhelming civilizational crisis, Mary has
saved the day when her children had the humility and simplicity to
beg her for help. Our age is no different.

In this episode, Carrie and I discuss The Marian
Optionas well as her latest book, Marian Consecration
for Childrenthe importance of women in the church, and the
pernicious attempts by “Catholic feminists” to remake Mary in the
image of Beyonce.

Come, Holy Spirit! Mary, Mother of the Church, pray for us!

Links:

The Marian Option https://amzn.to/2IIYvSd

Marian Consecration for Children https://amzn.to/2KHydju

Carrie’s blog, My Favorite Catholic Things https://myfavoritecatholicthings.com/

Helena Daily https://www.helenadaily.com/

Books on Marian consecration for adults:

St. Louis de Montfort: True Devotion to the Blessed Virgin
https://amzn.to/2IEn4zB

Preparation for Total Consecration According to St. Louis de
MontfortFr. Hugh Gillespie, S.M.M. https://amzn.to/2Lgqom1

33 Days to Morning GloryFr. Michael E. Gaitley,
M.I.C. https://amzn.to/2KKnZ1Q

Other books mentioned:

The World’s First LoveVen. Fulton J. Sheen https://amzn.to/2IDocU9

Jesus and His MotherFr. Andre Feuillet (out of print)
https://amzn.to/2s17cQA

Ultimate Makeover: The Transforming Power of
MotherhoodCarrie Gress https://amzn.to/2KJ7LGh

Timestamps:

Carrie Gress interview

2:55 Carrie’s book panned by wacky individual

4:15 Origin of The Marian Option—nothing wrong with
Benedict, but Mary is more powerful, central and directly relevant
to contemporary challenges

See also  At Italmobiliare (Pesenti) 100% of the Santa Maria Novella workshop

9:17 The big picture of Mary’s influence on world history;
Mary’s influence on the Battle of New Orleans

10:12 Little-known intercontinental links between Marian events;
example: Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Reconquista, the conversation
of Mexico and the Battle of Lepanto

15:26 Why the Marian Option is not just an option

17:15 How cultures flourish under Mary

18:41 Why Catholic intellectuals look to their own pet projects
to save the West and not to Mary; hang-ups about private
revelation; the limits of argumentation

26:01 Carrie’s new book, Marian Consecration for
Children; giving children a sense of their mission here and
now

37:01 The influence of women on culture

40:15 The importance of women, feminine spirituality and the
Church as feminine vs. modern “feminization” of the Church

47:10 The attempts by “Catholic feminists” to make their own
Mary

53:54 “Equal” is not a useful word

55:09 Women are demonstrably unhappier under today’s
model of womanhood

57:30 Sts. John Paul II and Edith Stein on feminism

1:00:59 The dangers of trying to create Catholic versions of
ideologies

1:02:48 Carrie’s new content aggregate site for Catholic women,
Helena Daily

1:07:00 Books on Marian consecration for
adults

1:10:24 This week’s excerpt: Ven. Fulton J.
Sheen

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

