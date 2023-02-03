Tolkien is well known to have been concerned with the internal

consistency of his fictional world, from geography to history to

language. But he was also concerned with another sort of

consistency: metaphysical consistency, not only within the work but

between his work and reality (because he did not see the

storyteller’s task as providing an alternative to reality but an

extension of it). Scholars have debated the nature of Tolkien’s

metaphysics; Jonathan S. McIntosh contends that the thought of St.

Thomas Aquinas provides the most fruitful metaphysical lens with

which to examine Middle-Earth.

Links

The Flame Imperishable: Tolkien, St. Thomas, and the

Metaphysics of Faërie https://angelicopress.org/product/the-flame-imperishable/

Jonathan’s Flame Imperishable blog https://jonathansmcintosh.wordpress.com/

