Jun 12, 2019
Western governments and NGOs are pushing the Sexual Revolution
on Africa, using strings-attached development aid. Of all the funds
from Western nations going to “development” in Africa, the majority
are for population control. Obianuju Ekeocha is raising awareness
about this form of neo-colonialism in which rich Westerners force
their anti-culture on African peoples, because for them a better
Africa is one with fewer Africans. One organization, Marie Stopes
International, is even performing abortions in countries where they
are illegal.
Links
Watch Strings Attached
https://www.amazon.com/Strings-Attached-Obianuju-Ekeocha/dp/B07N5DSSN7
Target Africa: Ideological Neo-Colonialism in the
Twenty-First Century https://www.ignatius.com/Target-Africa-P2384.aspx
Culture of Life Africa http://cultureoflifeafrica.com/
Connect the Dots With Obianuju https://www.youtube.com/user/COLAfrica