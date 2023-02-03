Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 41 – The Neo-Colonial West Is Forcing Abortion on Africa
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 41 – The Neo-Colonial West Is Forcing Abortion on Africa

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 41 – The Neo-Colonial West Is Forcing Abortion on Africa

Jun 12, 2019

Western governments and NGOs are pushing the Sexual Revolution
on Africa, using strings-attached development aid. Of all the funds
from Western nations going to “development” in Africa, the majority
are for population control. Obianuju Ekeocha is raising awareness
about this form of neo-colonialism in which rich Westerners force
their anti-culture on African peoples, because for them a better
Africa is one with fewer Africans. One organization, Marie Stopes
International, is even performing abortions in countries where they
are illegal.

Links

Watch Strings Attached
https://www.amazon.com/Strings-Attached-Obianuju-Ekeocha/dp/B07N5DSSN7

Target Africa: Ideological Neo-Colonialism in the
Twenty-First Century https://www.ignatius.com/Target-Africa-P2384.aspx

Culture of Life Africa http://cultureoflifeafrica.com/

Connect the Dots With Obianuju https://www.youtube.com/user/COLAfrica

https://twitter.com/obianuju

