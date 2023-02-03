Western governments and NGOs are pushing the Sexual Revolution

on Africa, using strings-attached development aid. Of all the funds

from Western nations going to “development” in Africa, the majority

are for population control. Obianuju Ekeocha is raising awareness

about this form of neo-colonialism in which rich Westerners force

their anti-culture on African peoples, because for them a better

Africa is one with fewer Africans. One organization, Marie Stopes

International, is even performing abortions in countries where they

are illegal.

Links

Watch Strings Attached

https://www.amazon.com/Strings-Attached-Obianuju-Ekeocha/dp/B07N5DSSN7

Target Africa: Ideological Neo-Colonialism in the

Twenty-First Century https://www.ignatius.com/Target-Africa-P2384.aspx

Culture of Life Africa http://cultureoflifeafrica.com/

Connect the Dots With Obianuju https://www.youtube.com/user/COLAfrica

https://twitter.com/obianuju